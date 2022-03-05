SA-W Vs BAN-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Ayabonga Khaka Stars As South Africa Beat Bangladesh

Ayabonga Khaka’s superb seam bowling helped South Africa overcome Bangladesh by 32 runs in their opening match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in Dunedin. Khaka’s 4/32 also helped her become the fifth South African woman to claim 100 ODI wickets. (More Cricket News)

Put in to bat, the Proteas were bundled out for a below-par 207 with Marizanne Kapp (42) and hard-hitting Chloe Tryon (39) lifting them to a competitive total. Bangladesh made a steady start, reaching 69 for one before Khaka let rip and reduced them to 85 for four.

A late flurry from Nigar Sultana and Ritu Moni came too late as they managed 175 as South Africa prevailed by 32 runs in Dunedin. Sune Luus's side felt the absence of Lizelle Lee in a ponderous start to their seventh World Cup campaign, with Bangladesh excelling from the start in a fearless display.

Jahanara Alam’s experience and Trisna’s youth made for a pleasing new ball partnership and it took Brits 19 balls to get off the mark when she lifted the latter for four over mid-on. After losing Tamzin Brits early, Laura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall steadied the ship as South Africa reached 67 for one from 20 overs.

Medium-pacer Moni’s nagging accuracy was rewarded with the big wicket of Wolvaardt as she drew the ball back through her defences, dismissed for 41 from 52 balls. South Africa were soon down to 69 for three before Mignon du Preez provided a simple return catch to Rumana Ahmed’s as her side sunk still further.

The experienced pair of Kapp and Luus took control with three boundaries off Nahida Akter but were separated soon. It was left to Tryon to inject some late life into a faltering innings and an 80-metre six off Rumana in the 38th over wasn’t a bad way to start.

Both Tryon and Kapp peppered the boundary in a brilliant 71-run stand to help South Africa past 200. In reply, Sharmin Akhter and Shamima Sultana gave Bangladesh a solid start to put 69 runs for the first wicket.

Khaka made the breakthrough by beating Sultana’s drive and bowling her for 27 at 69 for one. She twisted the knife with two in an over, first getting Sharmin (34) to feather behind and two balls later Murshida Khatun guided another edge to Trisha Chetty.

Poor running between the wickets was finally punished when Fargana Hoque was run out for eight and the brilliant Khaka brought up her century when Rumana nicked to Chetty. Bangladesh wouldn’t go away and Nigar Sultana and Moni built a half-century stand, the latter’s stroke-making offering more than a glimmer of late hope.

That hope flickered out when Moni was bowled by Ismail for an excellent 27 and two further wickets saw Bangladesh finish on 175 all out.

Brief Scores: South Africa Women 207 all out in 49.5 overs (Marizanne Kapp 42, Laura Wolvaardt 41; Fariha Trisna 3/35, Jahanara Alam 2/28) beat Bangladesh Women 175 all out in 49.3 overs (Sharmin Akhter 34, Nigar Sultana 29; Ayabonga Khaka 4/32) by 32 runs.