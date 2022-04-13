Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
Live Streaming Of RR Vs GT, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Gujarat Titans will look to get back on track when they face Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2022 game on Thursday. Check RR vs GT live streaming details here.

Live Streaming Of RR Vs GT, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head
Rajasthan Royals have won 3 and lost 1 game in IPL 2022. Check RR vs GT live streaming details here. Twitter/@rajasthanroyals

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 8:09 pm

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, two powerful teams of IPL 2022, face each other at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday night. Both the sides have registered three wins and one loss each so far in the tournament.

IPL 2022 | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE | MATCH ODDS | MATCH BLOG

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the RR vs GT live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Rajasthan Royals: The side possesses a strong bowling unit. The likes of Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal have been on the money, while Prasidh Krishna and Ravichandran Ashwin have been decent. To add cherry on the cake, newcomer Kuldeep Sen performed well in his first game for the side. In the batting front, Jos Butter has been their biggest strength at the top, while Devdutt Padikkal has got some good starts. Shimron Hetmyer is just another impressive performer with the bat, while Rassie van der Dussen would look to live up to the expectations.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill is their man in form. Hardik Pandya too has scored runs but he has been lacking his attacking intent this year in IPL. Meanwhile, veterans like Matthew Wade and David Miller have looked far from their best. GT's biggest strength is their bowling. The side boasts a powerful fast bowling unit consisting of Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Hardik, who has also been picking wickets in powerplay. Meanwhile, spinner Rashid Khan just bolsters the bowling attack.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are playing each other for the first time in IPL as GT have entered the tournament this year itself. 

VENUE AND PITCH

RR and GT play their IPL 2022 match at DY Patil Stadium Stadium, Mumbai. Eight matches have taken place at the venue so far with the chasing teams winning 5 of them and defending teams winning three. This means that captain who wins the toss would stick with the trend of bowling first.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, R Sai Kishore

