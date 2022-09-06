Live Streaming Of Paris Saint-Germain Vs Juventus: Watch UEFA Champions League Match Live

French champions Paris Saint-Germain will welcome Italian giants Juventus to Parc Des Princes in their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 opener tonight. This will be a clash of PSG's attacking flair against Juventus' defensive discipline. Check PSG vs Juventus match and telecast details. (More Football News)

After making Round of 16 exits last season, both the teams are looking to do better this term. The star-studded clash will feature the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Gleison Bremer, Leonardo Bonucci, Leandro Paredes, Gianluigi Donnarumma, etc.

PSG, currently in a 20-match unbeaten run, will start as favourites considering their ensemble clash. Also, PSG have lost at home just once in their last 30 UEFA Champions League fixtures.

But this is one fixture that has been dominated by Juventus. They are unbeaten in their last eight matches against PSG. The last time PSG faced Juventus, in the 1996 UEFA Super Cup, Old Lady won 9-2. Juventus also won 3-2 in a friendly in 2017.

PSG have no major injury worries, but Juventus have been hit hard with both Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria unavailable for the fixture.

PSG vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League match details

Match : UEFA Champions League 2022-23, Group H match between PSG and Juventus. Benfica (Portugal) and Maccabi Haifa (Israel) are the other teams in the group.

Date : September 7 (Wednesday), 2022.

Time : 12:30 AM IST.

Venue : Parc Des Princes, Paris, France.

How to watch PSG vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League match?

The PSG vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League group match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of PSG vs Juventus football match will be available on SonyLIV.

Likely Starting XIs

PSG : Gianluigi Donnarumma; Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos; Nuno Mendes, Marco Verratti, Renato Sanches, Achraf Hakimi; Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe.

Manager: Christophe Galtier