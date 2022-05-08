Live Streaming Of MI Vs KKR, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Two former champions, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash in a seemingly inconsequential Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match in Mumbai on Monday. But this fixture remains one of the marquee match-ups in the IPL. The MI vs KKR match will be telecast live.

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

The MI vs KKR, IPL 2022 match can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

TEAM NEWS

Mumbai Indians, the most successful side in IPL, are probably having their worst-ever campaign. But after losing the first eight matches, Rohit Sharma & Co have pulled off two stunning wins against playoff contenders Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. And on Monday, they can effectively end Kolkata Knight Riders' campaign.

The five-time champions are likely the field the same XI that beat Gujarat Titans by five runs. Likely playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

Kolkata Knight Riders have had their share of winless run, a five on the trot in April. Then Shreyas Iyer & Co. seemed to have revived their campaign with a win against Rajasthan Royals, but lost the next match by 75 runs. Now, they need three massive wins to stand a chance for the playoffs.

Following the script, the two-time champions are likely to tweak their playing XI again. Here's how they started in the last match against Lucknow Super Giants:

Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This is a fixture dominated by Mumbai Indians. They lead Kolkata Knight Riders 22-8 in the head-to-head record. But KKR have won the last two meetings, including their first meeting this season.

VENUE AND PITCH

In the previous 15 matches at DY Patil Stadium this season, chasing teams have won nine times, including the last two. Mumbai Indians have played four matches here, winning two and losing two. Kolkata Knight Riders have lost both the matches here.