Live Streaming Of Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid: How To Watch UEFA Champions League, Quarter-final First-leg Match - Full Details

Ten days, two matches each against Liverpool and Atletico Madrid for Manchester City in English Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup. Well, this is the reality for Pep Guardiola's team as they chase a treble. First, they face La Liga giants Atletico in the first leg match of their Champions League quarter-final tie tonight at home. The Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid football match will be telecast live. (More Football News)

Still without a trophy this season, this sure is the make-or-break time for Manchester City. They came close to lifting the elusive UEFA Champions League trophy last season. Now, they are on course for another crack at the biggest club trophy in the world. And also on the domestic front, City are up against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool as they fight for Premier League and FA Cup titles with the two teams meeting in twice in a space of six days. Liverpool are also in action against Benfica.

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Both the teams have experienced the heartache of losing in the Champions League final. Last season, City lost to Chelsea in the final, while Atletico were the second-best against city rivals Real Madrid in the 2014 and 2016 editions. But strangely, amid their respective Champions League title runs in recent times, this is the first competitive meeting between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid.

Tonight's match will witness some of the finest football talents taking the field, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann, etc. likely to turn up for their respective clubs. Besides the star cast, the two teams also have two managers in Guardiola and Diego Simeone who are known as the antithesis of other. Guardiola lives by the possession game, while Simeone survives on hit and run. It will be a clash of different styles.

Guardiola and Simeone have met four times. It's 2-1 in the favour of the Spaniard with one match ending in a draw.

When is Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match?

The Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will be played on April 6 (Wednesday), 2022. The match will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

What is the kick-off time for Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid football match?

The kick-off time for Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid football match is 12:30 AM IST.

How to watch Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid on TV and how to live stream in India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the right to broadcast UEFA Champions League matches in India. UCL matches will also be available to stream on the SonyLIV app and website. The Champions League matches can also be streamed live on JioTV.

Likely Playing XIs

Manchester City: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez.

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Reinildo Mandava, Felipe, Stefan Savic, Sime Vrsaljko; Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Diego Llorente; Luis Suarez, Joao Felix.