Live Streaming Of Benfica Vs Liverpool: How To Watch UEFA Champions League, Quarter-final First-leg - Full Details

English giants Liverpool face Portugal's Benfica in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2021-22 quarter-final match tonight at Lisbon's Estadio da Luz. The Benfica vs Liverpool match will be telecast live. (More Football News)

Liverpool will continue their quest for a quadruple of trophies when they visit Benfica. But for a change, Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Liverpool have lost only once in 2022, against Inter Milan in the last-16 at Anfield. Since then, they have won four on the trot. The worrying stats though is that Liverpool have lost their last three matches in Lisbon.

The Reds have already won the League Cup (Carabao Cup) and they are just a point behind Manchester City in the English Premier League. The two teams clash at Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a possible title-deciding fixture. They will meet then meet again in the FA Cup semi-final. But before that, Liverpool have Benfica in their sights.

Benfica are the underdogs in this particular fixture but Nelson Verissimo's men are a battle-hardened lot. They have finished ahead of Barcelona in their Champions League group stage, then defeated Ajax in the last 16. Benfica also don't have major injury worries ahead of the Liverpool clash. They were unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday. For the record, Benfica haven't won against an English side since 2013.

Head-to-head

Benfica have 3-1 head-to-head record against Liverpool in the last four Champions meetings. But the last time the two teams met, Liverpool beat Benfica 4-1.

When is Benfica vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match?

The Benfica vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match will be played on April 6 (Wednesday), 2022. The match will be played at Estadio da Luz, Lisbon.

What is the kick-off time for Benfica vs Liverpool football match?

The kick-off time for Benfica vs Liverpool football match is 12:30 AM IST.

How to watch Benfica vs Liverpool on TV and how to live stream?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the right to broadcast UEFA Champions League matches in India. UCL matches will also be available to stream on the SonyLIV app and website. The Champions League matches can also be streamed live on JioTV.

Likely Playing XIs

Benfica: Odysseas Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alejandro Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Joao Mario, Julian Weigl, Everton Soares; Darwin Nunez, Roman Yaremchuk.

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Mohamed Salah,Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz.