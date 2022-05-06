Live Streaming Of LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to keep their slim semifinal hopes alive when they face Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2022 game at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Saturday night. With eight points from 10 games, every match for KKR is a do-or-die encounter, while LSG need one more win to more or less seal a playoff berth.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul has led the team from the front. He is the second highest run-scorer this season with 451 from 10 matches. Meanwhile, the likes of Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya need to take more responsibility. Though Hooda will be coming to this game on the back of a sensational fifty, consistency is something he would be aiming at. Role of all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder will also be important for the side. Mohsin Khan has been improving with each game, but Dushmantha Chameera, Pandya and Holder would be looking for a comeback in bowling.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Too much of shuffle at the opening slots yet KKR have failed to find a perfect pair. Finch has scored only one fifty and returned single digit scores in the rest three games, while with other openers KKR have been impatient. Captain Shreyas Iyer is himself having an ordinary season with the bat. However, the side would be pleased with the effort of its middle order in the previous win over Rajasthan Royals. Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh both chipped in with useful knocks for KKR in the game. In the bowling front, Tim Southee is searching form for the past two games, while Umesh Yadav has been right on the money. Sunil Narine the bowler has been good but the attacking batsman in him has not contributed to the team’s cause so far. Andre Russell too would be raring to go with the bat.

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders are playing against each other for the first time in IPL as LSG have joined the cash-rich tournament this year itself.

LSG and KKR play their IPL 2022 match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The venue offers a good batting track. In the last four games at the venue, teams batting first have won. However, still the captain that wins the toss would like to bowl first on the surface expecting little bit of help from the dew in the second innings.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Baba Indrajith (wk), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi