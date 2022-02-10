Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Live Streaming of India Vs West Indies: Where To Watch IND Vs WI Third ODI Live

India have already sealed the ODI series by winning the first two games in Ahmedabad. The third ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Live Streaming of India Vs West Indies: Where To Watch IND Vs WI Third ODI Live
India are likely to tinker with their playing XI against West Indies in the 3rd ODI. AP

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 9:40 pm

Rohit Sharma will aim for a clean sweep in his debut ODI series as India’s full-time captain when the Men in Blue face West Indies in the third and final game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. (More Cricket News)

India made an emphatic start to the series pummelling the Kieron Pollard-led side by six wickets and 22 overs to spare in the first ODI on Sunday. On Wednesday, India piled more misery on the visitors with a 44-run victory to clinch the series.

The India vs West Indies can be seen on live streaming on digital devices. The match can also be seen live on TV. All matches are day-night games and start at 1:30 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs West Indies matches are available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Live telecast of the IND vs WI games are available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada. Live coverage of the match starts at 1:30 PM IST.

If spinners Washinton Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal dominated in the first game, the second game entirely belonged to Prasidh Krishna for his 4/12.

With the final game on Friday being a dead rubber and Rohit Sharma already stating he is in ‘experimentation mode’ few players could possibly get a look in. While Shikhar Dhawan coming back at the top, Deepak Hooda is likely to warm the bench on Friday.

However, it remains to be seen if the team management gives Shreyas Iyer some game time after the middle-order batter was down with COVID along with Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Among the bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav might replace Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi may get his debut cap in place of Washington Sundar.

With pacer Prasidh Krishna taking four wickets in an excellent second game and Shardul Thakur also among the wickets, it is highly unlikely that the duo would be dropped. So if Avesh Khan is included, probably Mohammed Siraj would have to make way.  

With the IPL 2022 player auction scheduled this weekend in Bengaluru, this series is a great opportunity for Indian youngsters to showcase their talent to the team owners. Following the ODI series, both the teams will fly out to Kolkata for the three-match T20I series.    

Full IND vs WI ODI schedule:

Feb 6, 1st ODI: India won by six wickets

Feb 9, 2nd ODI: India won by 44 runs

Feb 11, 3rd ODI: Awaited

Note: All matches from 1:30 PM (IST) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium (Motera).

Sports West Indies Tour Of India 2022 India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI India National Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Ravi Bishnoi Yuzvendra Chahal
