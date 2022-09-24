Live Streaming Of India Vs Australia, Third T20I: How To Watch IND Vs AUS Cricket Match In Hyderabad

After an eight-wicket win over Australia in the second T20I on Friday, India would be aiming for a series win when both teams clash in Hyderabad on Sunday. The India vs Australia third and final T20I will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium from 7:30 PM IST. (More Cricket News)

Australia have won the first T20I chasing 200-plus runs in Mohali. The India vs Australia, third T20I scorecard can be found HERE and ball-by-ball scorecard HERE. In Nagpur, Rohit Sharma displayed his six-hitting prowess with an unbeaten 46 after Axar Patel snapped two wickets in a fiery spell in the rain-hit game

The India skipper smashed four sixes and as many fours as he single-handedly helped India chase down a target of 91 with four balls to spare in a match which was reduced to eight-overs-a-side due to a wet outfield.

On the other hand, Matthew Wade smacked an unbeaten 20-ball 43 to fire Australia to 90 for five in the match that was reduced to eight overs due to a delayed start. Wade hit four boundaries and three towering sixes while skipper Aaron Finch hit 31 off 15 after Rohit invited Australia to bat.

While Jasprit Bumrah returned to wickets, Virat Kohli and Harshal Patel’s forms will be an area of concern for the Rahul Dravid-coaches side. After his Asia Cup 2022 show, Kohli’s bat didn’t yield runs as expected while Harshal leaked 81 runs in six overs in both matches.

On the other hand, Australia would not bother too much after their loss in Nagpur. Matthew Wade has been exceptional with the bat for the visitors. After his match-winning 45 not out in the first game, the southpaw came up with another 20-ball 43 to showcase his credentials.

Come Sunday, both teams will try to iron out the chinks in their armours and come on top, as a series win this close to T20 World Cup will be a real morale booster.

Head-To-Head

India have played Australia 25 times so far in T20Is, winning 14 and losing 10. One game ended in no result.

When And Where To Watch India vs Australia, Third T20I Live?

Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the India vs Australia, T20I series. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada will live telecast the India vs Australia third T20I. Live streaming of IND vs AUS, third T20I will be on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.