Live Streaming Of GT Vs SRH, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad face Gujarat Titans challenge in the 40th match of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday. While SRH are on a five-match winning streak, GT too have won three of their last games.

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the GT vs SRH live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Gujarat Titans: The side possesses a strong bowling line-up. Mohammed Shami (10 wickets from 7 games) and Lockie Ferguson (9 wickets from 7 games) lead the pace department while spinner Rashid Khan (8 wickets from 7 games) continues to spread his charm. Though the Afghanistan player has not got too many wickets, his all-rounder abilities have bailed out GT on more than a couple of occasions. Their opening remains a concern as neither Shubman Gill has got rhythm post his 96 nor Wriddhiman Saha, the replacement of Matthew Wade, has been able to live up to the expectations. Lower down the order, Vijay Shankar is another flop batter for them this season. However, it is the sensational form of skipper Hardik Pandya that has saved GT’s blushes on many occasions.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: They have won all their five games so far by chasing a target and the credit for it goes to their bowlers who kept the opposition at bay since ball one. Marco Jansen (6 wickets from 5 games), Umran Malik (10 wickets from 7 games), T Natarajan (15 wickets from 7 games) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (9 wickets from 7 games) all have made a disciplined bowling unit. In the batting front, Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma have got some runs under their belt while the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran form an extremely strong middle order.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played only one match against each other. SRH won the game by eight wickets at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. Batting second, SRH chased down the taget of 163 runs against GT to win the game.

VENUE AND PITCH

GT and SRH play their IPL 2022 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The surface of the venue has looked a bit sluggish at the start. However, once a batsman gets set, run scoring becomes easy on the pitch. Batting in the second innings gets comparatively easier, so any captain that wins the toss would like to bowl first.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan