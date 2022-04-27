Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
IPL 2022, GT Vs SRH, Live Cricket Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad Seek 'Double' Vs High-Flying Gujarat Titans

Sunrisers Hyderabad are the only team that has defeated Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 so far. Get here GT vs SRH live cricket scores.

IPL 2022, GT Vs SRH, Live Cricket Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad Seek 'Double' Vs High-Flying Gujarat Titans
It's Round 2 of Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 today in Mumbai. Get live cricket scores of GT vs SRH. (IPL)

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 6:57 pm

Rising Sunrisers Hyderabad look to repeat their first-round showing against confident Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2022 match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. SRH had defeated GT by eight wickets in the first-leg encounter and it was a perfect game from the team in orange. The GT vs SRH clash will see some of the best IPL bowlers on show. Sunrisers quickie T. Natarajan, with 15 wickets from seven games, is the second-most successful bowler in IPL 2022. Mohammed Shami, 10 wickets from seven matches, will lead the Gujarat attack. In terms of personnel, both teams are well matched. The performance of the batsmen will decide the fate of this contest. Follow updates and live cricket scores of Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL 2022 POINTS TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE)

  • 27 Apr 2022 / 6:57 PM

    Hardik, Gill Show

    Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill have been the batting mainstay for Gujarat Titans. SRH, who have the best bowling average of 20.69, will surely test these two. David Miller's contribution could be vital for the IPL newbies. Pandya made three successive fifties in last three innings, 50 not out vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 87 not out vs Rajasthan Royals and 67 vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

  • 27 Apr 2022 / 6:33 PM

    Welcome Folks

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad. A win for SRH will bring them level on points with pace-setters Rajasthan Royals (12 points from eight games). The second half of IPL is all about going for the playoff berths. Both GT and SRH are on course as of now.

