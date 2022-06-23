Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: Date, Time, Venue, Teams, Pots, How To Watch Live

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 will take its final shape with the official draw on June 24. Here's all you need to know.

Live Streaming Of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: Date, Time, Venue, Teams, Pots, How To Watch Live
India, being the hosts, are automatically assigned to position A1. Watch the official draw of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022. Courtesy: Football India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 8:51 pm

The official draw of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 will take place in Zurich, Switzerland on Friday (June 24). The ceremony will be telecast live. (More Football News)

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in India is scheduled to run from October 11 to 30 in three venues -- Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, and DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. There will be 24 group stage games. The knock-outs start October 21.

This is a tournament for players born between January 1, 2005 and December 31, 2007.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in 2020 but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) have confirmed the updated host cities.

The teams

Related stories

FIFA Rankings: India National Football Team Jumps Two Places To 104

Indian Football Administration: AIFF Units Tell FIFA-AFC Team, Supreme Court Intervention 'Out Of Necessity'

Sex Ban At FIFA World Cup 2022: Football Fans Could Face Jail Time For One Night Stand In Qatar

Besides hosts India, 15 other teams have qualified for the 7th edition of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. And they are - defending champions Spain, France, and Germany (UEFA); Brazil, Chile, and Colombia (CONMEBOL); Canada, Mexico and USA (CONCACAF); Morocco, Nigeria and Tanzania (CAF); and New Zealand (OFC).

These 16 teams will be divided into four groups of four each. The top two teams of each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

Pots

India are in Pot 1 alongside Japan, Spain and Germany. Mexico, Canada, Brazil and New Zealand are in Pot 2. Nigeria, France, USA and China are in Pot 3. Tanzania, Chile, Colombia and Morocco are in Pot 3.

India, being the hosts, are automatically assigned to position A1. And Group A will have one team each from the other three pots (2,3 and 4).

Former champions

This is one FIFA tournament dominated by Asian teams.

North Korea in 2008, South Korea in 2010, France in 2012, Japan in 2014, North Korea in 2016 and Spain in 2018.

How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2022 draw?

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2022 draw will be telecast live on Sports18 1/HD. Live streaming will be available on Voot and FIFA+.

When is FIFA Women's World Cup 2022 draw?

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2022 draw will be held on June 24 (Friday). Coverage starts 3:30 PM IST onwards.

This will be the second FIFA tournament to be held in India, after the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup in India.

Tags

Sports Football Live Streaming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India U-17 Women's Football Team Sports18 Voot Indian Football FIFA World Cup Zurich  FIFA All India Football Federation AIFF FIFA Women's World Cup Football World Cup
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read