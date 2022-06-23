Live Streaming Of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: Date, Time, Venue, Teams, Pots, How To Watch Live

The official draw of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 will take place in Zurich, Switzerland on Friday (June 24). The ceremony will be telecast live. (More Football News)

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in India is scheduled to run from October 11 to 30 in three venues -- Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, and DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. There will be 24 group stage games. The knock-outs start October 21.

This is a tournament for players born between January 1, 2005 and December 31, 2007.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in 2020 but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) have confirmed the updated host cities.

The teams

Besides hosts India, 15 other teams have qualified for the 7th edition of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. And they are - defending champions Spain, France, and Germany (UEFA); Brazil, Chile, and Colombia (CONMEBOL); Canada, Mexico and USA (CONCACAF); Morocco, Nigeria and Tanzania (CAF); and New Zealand (OFC).

These 16 teams will be divided into four groups of four each. The top two teams of each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

Pots

India are in Pot 1 alongside Japan, Spain and Germany. Mexico, Canada, Brazil and New Zealand are in Pot 2. Nigeria, France, USA and China are in Pot 3. Tanzania, Chile, Colombia and Morocco are in Pot 3.

India, being the hosts, are automatically assigned to position A1. And Group A will have one team each from the other three pots (2,3 and 4).

Former champions

This is one FIFA tournament dominated by Asian teams.

North Korea in 2008, South Korea in 2010, France in 2012, Japan in 2014, North Korea in 2016 and Spain in 2018.

How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2022 draw?

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2022 draw will be telecast live on Sports18 1/HD. Live streaming will be available on Voot and FIFA+.

When is FIFA Women's World Cup 2022 draw?

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2022 draw will be held on June 24 (Friday). Coverage starts 3:30 PM IST onwards.

This will be the second FIFA tournament to be held in India, after the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup in India.