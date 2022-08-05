Live Streaming Of English Premier League 2022-23: Watch EPL Football, Matchday 1 Live

The new season of the English Premier League (EPL) starts with Arsenal's visit to Crystal Palace for a London derby Friday night. The Gameweek 1 fixtures also involve defending champions Manchester City's trip to West Ham on Sunday, and Liverpool's away match at Fulham on Saturday. All the matches will be telecast live. (More Football News)

The Gunners are playing in the Friday night Premier League opener for the second straight year and will be hoping for a better start to the campaign than it had last season when it lost 2-0 at newcomer Brentford.

Palace beat Arsenal 3-0 at home last season, but Patrick Vieira, former Arsenal great, is worried his roster is "quite a bit short on numbers” because of injuries.

Arsenal, meanwhile, has looked in stellar form in the preseason with new signing Gabriel Jesus leading the attack, giving fans hope that Mikel Arteta's team can reclaim a Champions League spot this season after finishing fifth in the previous campaign. Jesus and Oleksandr

Zinchenko, who also joined from Manchester City in the offseason, are likely to make their competitive debuts for Arsenal.

The EPL title fight will once again be between Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. The last season was decided on the final day with City beating the Reds by a single point to win a fourth title in the last five seasons. Here's how City have done it.

How to watch English Premier League 2022-23?

English Premier League 2022-23 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Check global TV listing HERE.

How many teams are competing in the EPL 2022-23 season?

Twenty teams competed in the league, including the promoted sides -- Fulham, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest.

The relegated teams were Burnley, Watford, and Norwich City.

The teams : Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Norwich City, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Watford, West Ham United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

How do EPL teams qualify for the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League?

The top fours team at the end of the regular season will qualify for the UEFA Champions League, group stage; while the next two make it to the Europa League, group stage. The seventh-placed team play in the Europa Conference League.

Top five transfers ahead of the new EPL season

1. Erling Haaland - From Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City;

2. Darwin Nunez - From Benefica to Liverpool;

3. Raheem Sterling - From Manchester City to Chelsea;

4. Gabriel Jesus - From Manchester City to Arsenal;

5. Richarlison - From Everton to Tottenham.

English Premier League 2022-23, matchday 1 schedule

August 6 (Saturday)

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal at 12:30 AM IST;

Fulham vs Liverpool at 5:00 PM IST;

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa at 7:30 PM IST;

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest at 7:30 PM IST;

Tottenham vs Southampton at 7:30 PM IST;

Leeds United vs Wolves at 7:30 PM IST;

Everton vs Chelsea at 10:00 PM IST.

August 7 (Sunday)

Leicester City vs Brentford at 6:30 PM IST;

Manchester United vs Brighton at 6:30 PM IST;

West Ham vs Manchester City at 9:00 PM IST.