Live Streaming Of DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

COVID-hit Delhi Capitals face Punjab Kings in the 32nd match of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday night. The match was set to take place at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, but the emergence of five COVID cases in the DC camp forced the BCCI to change the venue so that the DC contingent could stay in its hotel rooms in Mumbai.

DC have four points to their credit from five games, while PBKS have six points in their kitty after playing six games.

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the DC vs PBKS live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Delhi Capitals: The side would be extremely happy with David Warner’s sensational form. Prithvi Shaw and skipper Rishabh Pant too have looked good this season. Kuldeep Yadav has also been impressive. The likes of Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed may also trouble the PBKS batters.

Punjab Kings: The side will be bolstered by the return of its skipper Mayank Agarwal. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan needs to show some consistency with the bat and Jonny Bairstow also needs to show his worth at the middle-order. Liam Livingstone is in terrific form, Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan too have been good, but bowler Vaibhav Arora should put a better performance. Odean Smith would also like to contribute more with his all-round abilities, especially bowling.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have played 28 matches against each other. Punjab leads the head-to-head battle 15-13. However, the recent two games between the sides that took place in 2021 were won by DC.

VENUE AND PITCH

DC and PBKS play their IPL 2022 match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The pitch offers good amount of help to the batters. A total of 8 games have taken place at the venue so far. Teams batting first have won four and the rest four have been won by the chasing teams.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan/Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh