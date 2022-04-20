IPL 2022, DC Vs PBKS, Live Cricket Scores: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl Against Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have both lost three of their last five IPL 2022 matches. Follow DC vs PBKS live cricket scores and updates.
Every time Ricky Ponting has attended a press conference after a Delhi Capitals defeat, the Australian head coach has lamented his team's failure to protect their wickets and score runs in the powerplays. After the 16-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match on April 16, the DC coach said David Warner's 66 and Rishabh Pant's 34 were not enough. Ponting wants someone in the top order to bat deep and score the runs. Delhi Capitals, four points from five matches, need to get their act together as IPL 2022 approaches the halfway mark. Punjab Kings are also not in a happy space. PBKS have six points from six matches and also need to shift gears to harbour hopes of a playoff berth. Both teams have the arsenal to fire and at Brabourne on Wednesday night, if COVID-19 allows the match to go through, it should be a close affair. Follow updates and live cricket scores of DC vs PBKS, IPL 2022 match.
The BCCI has shifted the venue of Delhi Capitals' next match that is against Rajasthan Royals on April 22. The venue of the match has been changed from MCA Stadium, Pune to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. READ COMPLETE REPORT
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings.
For Kagiso Rabada, the contest against Delhi Capitals will be bit of a grudge game. DC did not retain the South African speedster in the IPL auction 2022 and Punjab Kings secured Rabada for INR 9.2 crores. The Rabada vs David Warner will be a contest to look forward to. Rabada has got the better of Warner five times in 13 T20 innings. Rabada has seven wickets in IPL 2022 so far.
The DC vs PBKS match is being played as per the schedule. This means we will be getting to see the action today.
Although records don't matter in T20 cricket, Delhi Capitals have won four of their last five encounters with Punjab Kings. In Dubai in IPL 2020, Punjab Kings had beaten DC with Shikhar Dhawan emerging player of the match. This time, Dhawan is in PBKS colours and likely to lead in the absence of skipper Mayank Agarwal.
Hello guys, welcome to this space. The match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings is in doubt after Tim Seifert returned a COVID positive test. READ COMPLETE REPORT
Don't go anywhere, we will be providing you all the updates related to the game here. Will it take place? Will it get rescheduled? Or any other development... You will get it all here. Stay connected!
