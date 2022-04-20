IPL 2022, DC Vs PBKS, Live Cricket Scores: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl Against Punjab Kings

In Case You Missed It The BCCI has shifted the venue of Delhi Capitals' next match that is against Rajasthan Royals on April 22. The venue of the match has been changed from MCA Stadium, Pune to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. READ COMPLETE REPORT

Playing XIs Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

DC Opt To Bowl Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings.

Rabada Vs Warner For Kagiso Rabada, the contest against Delhi Capitals will be bit of a grudge game. DC did not retain the South African speedster in the IPL auction 2022 and Punjab Kings secured Rabada for INR 9.2 crores. The Rabada vs David Warner will be a contest to look forward to. Rabada has got the better of Warner five times in 13 T20 innings. Rabada has seven wickets in IPL 2022 so far.

Good News The DC vs PBKS match is being played as per the schedule. This means we will be getting to see the action today.

Happy Record Although records don't matter in T20 cricket, Delhi Capitals have won four of their last five encounters with Punjab Kings. In Dubai in IPL 2020, Punjab Kings had beaten DC with Shikhar Dhawan emerging player of the match. This time, Dhawan is in PBKS colours and likely to lead in the absence of skipper Mayank Agarwal.