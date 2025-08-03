Dani Olmo Convinced Barcelona’s Transfer Moves Outshine Real Madrid’s

Dani Olmo believes that Barcelona have done a better job of strengthening their squad than Real Madrid during the transfer window.
The LaLiga champions have added Joan Garcia, Roony Bardghji, and Marcus Rashford, who is on a season-long loan from Manchester United, to their ranks as they attempt to retain their title.
Madrid, meanwhile, have added three defenders in Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras as well as young midfielder Franco Mastantuono.
While Barcelona's financial problems are still ongoing, and they have had struggles trying to register their new players, Olmo believes they are in a good position heading into the new campaign.
"Madrid have been strengthened with good players, but so have we and better than them," Olmo said in an interview with El Partidazo de Cope.
"The big objective [for Barca] is to repeat what we have won and get rid of the thorn in the side of the Champions League."
Olmo signed for Barcelona last year, and despite having trouble with his own registration, which delayed his debut, he finished the season with 10 goals and three assists.
In all competitions, those figures rose to 12 and seven in 39 appearances as he helped Barca to win a domestic treble and reach the Champions League semi-finals.
And he is keen to improve on that this season, setting himself a target of 20 goals.
"Double figures at least would be good," he said to Mundo Deportivo.
"Yes, that would be good. Twenty goals in all competitions would be a good season."
Barcelona begin their LaLiga campaign against Mallorca on August 16.