Miami GP Update: Max Verstappen Takes Pole Again
Serie A Update
Champions Inter Milan suffered a shock 0-1 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo.
LaLiga Update
Atletico Madrid defeat Mallorca 1-0
Indian Women Finish 5th In 4X400m Relay In World Relays
Madrid Open: Iga Swiatek Emerges Champion
Sports LIVE Updates, May 5, 2024
Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. Saturday evening was choc-a-bloc with big-ticket clashes across arenas, and Sunday is no different. The Madrid Open men's singles tennis final will see Felix Auger Aliasimme take on seventh seed Andrey Rublev. In badminton, the Uber and Thomas Cup finals will both pit hosts China against Indonesia in Chengdu.
As for football, the English Premier League features an exciting match-up between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. Back home, the Indian Premier League has a double-header in store - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in the afternoon and Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders in the evening. For the nightowls, the Miami Grand Prix Formula One main event kicks off past midnight. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Sunday, May 5, 2024 right here.