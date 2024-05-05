Sports

Sports LIVE Updates: Max Verstappen Takes Pole At Miami GP; Iga Swiatek Wins Madrid Open

The Madrid Open men's singles tennis final will see Felix Auger Aliasimme take on seventh seed Andrey Rublev. In badminton, the Uber and Thomas Cup finals will both pit hosts China against Indonesia in Chengdu. As for football, the English Premier League features an exciting match-up between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. Back home, the Indian Premier League has a double-header in store - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in the afternoon and Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders in the evening. For the nightowls, the Miami Grand Prix Formula One main event kicks off past midnight. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Sunday, May 5, 2024 right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
5 May 2024
Max Verstappen Takes Pole At Miami GP Photo: X/@F1

Miami GP Update: Max Verstappen Takes Pole Again

Serie A Update

Champions Inter Milan suffered a shock 0-1 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo.

LaLiga Update

Atletico Madrid defeat Mallorca 1-0

