Sports

Sports World LIVE: Sri Lanka Eye Victory In 1st Against Bangladesh; RCB Entertain PBKS On Holi In IPL 2024

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of all the sporting action from across the globe on Monday, March 25, 2024. It's Holi and sporting action does not stop with cricket being at the centre of attention. Sri Lanka are nearing victory against Bangladesh in the 1st Test. In IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru welcome Punjab Kings in match 6. In tennis, Miami Open 2024 action does not stop as some of the top stars fight it out in the USA. Get all the live scores and updates from today, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
24 March 2024
Sri Lanka require mere five wickets to defeat Bangladesh in the 1st Test. X/BCBtigers

Sports World Live Blog, March 25, 2024

Welcome to the live coverage of the sports world news and events for 25 March 2024. In today's sporting action it is the Indian Premier League 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It's Holi 2024 and expect more colours and festivities especially among the IPL cricketers. Test match action continues as Sri Lanka inch towards victory against Bangladesh in the 1st Test. Miami Open action continues as tennis stars look to bag the numero uno crown. Get all the live sports coverage and updates from 24 March 2024, here. Cricket News | Football News)

