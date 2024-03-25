Sports

Sports World LIVE: Sri Lanka Eye Victory In 1st Against Bangladesh; RCB Entertain PBKS On Holi In IPL 2024

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of all the sporting action from across the globe on Monday, March 25, 2024. It's Holi and sporting action does not stop with cricket being at the centre of attention. Sri Lanka are nearing victory against Bangladesh in the 1st Test. In IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru welcome Punjab Kings in match 6. In tennis, Miami Open 2024 action does not stop as some of the top stars fight it out in the USA. Get all the live scores and updates from today, right here