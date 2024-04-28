Latest Archery News: How India 'STOLE' Gold From South Korea
Uber Cup: India Into Quarter-Finals
Latest Golf News: LA Championship Update
Grace Kim has stumbled to a 5-over 76 in the LPGA Tour's JM Eagle LA Championship, still holding onto a share of the lead at Wilshire Country Club. She is tied with fellow Australian Hannah Green, the defending champion, who has saved par with a 12-footer on the par-3 18th for a 70. They are at 7-under 206.
Archery World Cup: India Stuns South Korea, Wins Gold!
The Indian men's recurve archery team has pulled off an incredible triumph in Shanghai. Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav have upset reigning Olympic champions South Korea to win the gold medal at the ongoing World Cup Stage 1. India wins 5-1 (57-57, 57-55, 55-53), taking its gold medal count to five in the season-opening global showpiece.
Latest Football News: Recap Of Late Night Action
Here is what happened in overnight football action across Europe:
1. Chelsea drew 2-2 with Aston Villa in the English Premier League. Chelsea stay ninth and are five points adrift of the top seven, but with a game in hand to come, their European hopes are not yet over.
2. Chelsea Women lost to Barcelona 0-2 in the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final. Barcelona go through to the final with a 2-1 aggregate.
3. Atletico Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 3-1 in La Liga, moving a step closer to a top-four finish.
4. Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 3-3 draw at home to relegation-battling Le Havre in Ligue 1 and will need to wait before confirming their 12th title in the French football league. PSG would have clinched the title with three games to spare with a victory.
Uber Cup: India Level Tie 1-1 With Singapore
The Indian women's badminton team is currently on court for its second Uber Cup 2024 tie, against Singapore. Ashmita Chaliha went down fighting in the first (singles) match against Yeo Jia Min, but Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra have defeated Xiao En Heng and Jin Yu Jia in the second (doubles) match to level the tie 1-1. If India win this tie, they will confirm a quarter-final berth.
Latest Football News: Messi Magic In MLS Again
Lionel Messi has netted a brace in Inter Miami's 4-1 thrashing of New England Revolution in Major League Soccer. The Argentine legend scores in the 32nd and 67th minute, and so does his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez (88th minute) as Inter Miami post a comprehensive victory.
Sports LIVE Blog, April 28
Welcome to our live sports coverage today, Sunday, April 28, 2024. In cricket, it's another double-header at the Indian Premier League with Gujarat Titans up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the day match, followed by Chennai Super Kings welcoming Sunrisers Hyderabad. In women's cricket, India take on Bangladesh in the 1st T20IW. Football sees the North London Derby as Arsenal visit Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League. Tennis action continues with the Madrid Open whereas in badminton, the Indian teams are in action at Thomas and Uber Cup. Follow the live sports news and coverage right here