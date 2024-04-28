Sports

Sports LIVE Updates: India Enter Uber Cup Quarter-Finals; Nepal Face Windies 'A' In 2nd T20

In cricket, it's another double-header at the Indian Premier League with Gujarat Titans up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the day match, followed by Chennai Super Kings welcoming Sunrisers Hyderabad. In women's cricket, India take on Bangladesh in the 1st T20IW. Football saw Lionel Messi netting a brace in Inter Miami's 4-1 win over New England Revolution in Major League Soccer. Later, Arsenal visit Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League's the North London Derby. Tennis action continues with the Madrid Open whereas in badminton, the Indian teams are in action at Thomas and Uber Cup. Meanwhile, the Indian men's recurve archery team upset reigning Olympic champions South Korea to win the gold medal at the World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai. Follow our live coverage of sports news and events today, Sunday, April 28, 2024, right here