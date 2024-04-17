Sports

Sports World LIVE: Kylian Mbappe Leads PSG Into Champions League Semis With Win Over Barcelona

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals is underway. Real Madrid will face Manchester City and Arsenal will take on Bayern Munich later tonight. In cricket, Gujarat Titans are set to host Delhi Capitals for the group-stage fixture in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. South Africa women will host Sri Lanka women in the third ODI match at Potchefstroom. Women's T20I Quadrangular Series, 2024 is also underway and UAE women are set to face USA women whereas Netherlands women will face Scotland women. ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup and CSA T20 Challenge matches are also scheduled for today. Get all the updates and live scores of the sports news from around the world for today, 17 April 2024, here