Sports World LIVE: Kylian Mbappe Leads PSG Into Champions League Semis With Win Over Barcelona

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals is underway. Real Madrid will face Manchester City and Arsenal will take on Bayern Munich later tonight. In cricket, Gujarat Titans are set to host Delhi Capitals for the group-stage fixture in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. South Africa women will host Sri Lanka women in the third ODI match at Potchefstroom. Women's T20I Quadrangular Series, 2024 is also underway and UAE women are set to face USA women whereas Netherlands women will face Scotland women. ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup and CSA T20 Challenge matches are also scheduled for today. Get all the updates and live scores of the sports news from around the world for today, 17 April 2024, here

Outlook Sports Desk
17 April 2024
Kylian Mbappe, right, fights for the ball with Jules Kounde during the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals second leg match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Spain on Wednesday (April 17, 2024). Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

UCL: Dortmund Erase Deficit, Pip Atletico 5-4 In QFs

Borussia Dortmund overturned a 2-1 deficit from the first leg to topple Atletico Madrid 5-4 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. In a pulsating last-eight match, Dortmund went 2-0 up through Julian Brandt and Ian Maatsen before a Mats Hummels own goal and Angel Correa’s strike levelled the score.

Atletico were in the driving seat but the hosts responded magnificently with Niclas Fullkrug and Marcel Sabitzer hitting the target to ignite celebrations at the Westfalenstadion.

UCL: Mbappe Magic Powers PSG Past Barcelona

Kylian Mbappe struck twice as Paris Saint Germain capitalised on the dismissal of Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo to qualify for the Champions League semi-finals with a 4-1 win in the second leg. Barcelona ran out at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys armed with a 3-2 triumph from their first meeting in Paris and when Raphinha capitalised on Lamine Yamal’s skillful approach work to fire the opener, they had sight of the last four.

But a setback came in the 29th minute when defender Araujo was sent off for tripping winger Bradley Barcola on the edge of the area, VAR confirming the on-field decision for a red card. The pressure built on the home goal and PSG hit back through Ousmane Dembele in the 40th minute before Vitinha drilled the French champions into the lead on the night.

Sports World, 17 April 2024, Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of the sports world news and events from around the world for today, 17 April 2024. Harry Kane's Bayern Munich are up against Arsenal whereas Manchester City are challenging Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. In the Indian Premier League 2024, Gujarat Titans are facing Delhi Capitals in match 32 of the tournament in Ahmedabad. The Candidates 2024 tournament is also underway and many matches are scheduled for today. Get all the updates and live scores of the sports news from around the world for today, 17 April 2024, here.

