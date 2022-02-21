Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

La Liga Wrap: Barcelona Beat Valencia 4-1, Sevilla Held To 1-1 Draw By Espanyol

While Barcelona stretched their unbeaten run to 5 matches, Valencia suffered their fifth defeat on Sunday out of the last seven league games played.

La Liga Wrap: Barcelona Beat Valencia 4-1, Sevilla Held To 1-1 Draw By Espanyol
Valencia's Uros Racic (3rd left) controls the ball Vs Barcelona in La Liga game on Feb. 20, 2022. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 9:28 am

The last-minute scramble to secure the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has started to pay off for Barcelona. (More Football News)

Aubameyang scored a hat trick for his first goals since joining from Arsenal at the end of the winter transfer window, leading the Catalan club to a resounding 4-1 win at Valencia in the Spanish league on Sunday.

It’s a reminder of what the striker is capable of, scoring for the first time in four months after falling out of favor and form at Arsenal.

Ousmane Dembélé, whom Barcelona wanted to leave but ended staying after rejecting a couple of offers at the transfer deadline, made his first start since then and set up Frenkie de Jong’s goal as Barcelona ended a two-game winless run in all competitions.

Related stories

Ligue 1 Wrap: Marseille Lose 2-0 At Home In Race For 2nd Spot After Nice Win

Serie A Wrap: Inter Milan Stunned 0-2 By Sassuolo, Atalanta Lose To Fiorentina

The result moved Xavi Hernández’s team back into fourth place in the final Champions League qualification spot in the Spanish league. Defending champion Atlético Madrid, which won 3-0 at Osasuna on Saturday, is fifth. Barcelona trails league leader Real Madrid by 15 points with a game in hand.

It was the fifth loss in the last seven league games for Valencia, which sits in 12th place. It is winless in seven straight matches in the competition.

Barcelona was coming off a 1-1 draw with Napoli in the first leg of the Europa League playoffs on Thursday. The five-time Champions League winner is back in the second tier of European soccer after failing to get past the group stage of the Champions League for the first time in nearly two decades.

Barcelona had struggled to capitalize on its chances against Napoli but was much more effective Sunday, scoring four times from six shots.

Aubameyang’s first goal came when he calmly hit the upper corner in a one-on-one situation in the 23rd minute. His second came from close range in the 38th after a pass by Gavi Páez, and the Gabon forward closed the scoring with a slight redirection of Pedri González’s long-range strike in the 63rd. The goal was initially given to Pedri but the league later changed it to Aubameyang.

Barcelona signed the 32-year-old Aubameyang after successfully turning in his documentation to the Spanish league in the last minute of the transfer deadline. He had made his first start against Napoli after coming off the bench in the second half of league matches against Atlético and Espanyol.

“He hadn’t been playing much but little by little he is gaining space in our team and hopefully he will keep helping us like he did today,” Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets said. “He is a great player and it’s a luxury to have him with us.”

De Jong had added to Barcelona’s lead from inside the area by completing Dembélé’s right-flank pass in the 32nd. Dembélé had come off the bench against Espanyol and Napoli after not accepting the club’s request for him to leave during the transfer window.

Valencia had pulled one closer in the 52nd with a header by Carlos Soler off Bryan Gil’s cross.

Valencia, playing in the Copa del Rey semifinals this season, had two goals disallowed in the first half -- one by offside in the 26th and another in the 41st after video review determined the ball had gone across the sideline in the buildup.

Many of the nearly 40,000 Valencia fans at Mestalla Stadium again protested against Singaporean owner Peter Lim with banners that said “Lim Go Home.”

SEVILLA FALTERS

Second-place Sevilla stumbled in its pursuit of Madrid after being held 1-1 at Espanyol, moving to six points off the lead.

Madrid beat Alavés 3-0 at home Saturday and Sevilla needed a win to remain only four points back.

Sevilla played a man down from the 76th after defender Jules Koundé was sent off with a straight red card after complaining to the referee.

Rafa Mir opened the scoring for the visitors in the 36th after an assist by Papu Gómez, who had come into the match about 10 minutes earlier to replace the injured Anthony Martial.

Espanyol equalized early in the second half with a close-range header by Sergi Darder.

Sevilla is unbeaten in six straight matches in all competitions. Espanyol, in 14th place, is winless in six consecutive league matches.

BETIS MOVES CLOSER

Third-place Real Betis moved within five points of Sevilla with a 2-1 win home win against relegation-threatened Mallorca, with Willian José converting an 82nd-minute penalty kick for the winner.

It was the eighth win in the last nine matches in all competitions for Manuel Pellegrini’s team, which remains alive in the Europa League and the Copa del Rey.

ATHLETIC WINS DERBY

Dani Vivian, Oihan Sancet, Iñaki Williams and Iker Muniain — who missed a first-half penalty kick — scored a goal each in the second half as Athletic Bilbao routed Real Sociedad 4-0 at home in the Basque Country derby.

It was Athletic’s second win in its last 10 matches against Sociedad in the league, and first since 2019.

The result moved Athletic to within a point of seventh-place Sociedad, which has a game in hand.

Tags

Sports Football La Liga 2021-22 Spanish La Liga FC Barcelona Valencia Madrid
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer Shine As India Seal 3-0 Series Sweep

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer Shine As India Seal 3-0 Series Sweep

Ligue 1 Wrap: Marseille Lose 2-0 At Home In Race For 2nd Spot After Nice Win

Serie A Wrap: Inter Milan Stunned 2-0 By Sassuolo, Atalanta Lose To Fiorentina

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma Hails India's Ability To Defend Targets In World Cup Year

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Hammer Chennaiyin FC, Inch Closer To Semis

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India's captain Rohit Sharma holds the winners trophy after their win in the third Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata. Indian won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer Shine As India Seal 3-0 Series Sweep

Deepak Patel, who came all the way from Nagpur, poses with the Tricolour painted on his body.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Cricket-starved Fans Throng Eden Gardens For Series Finale

The Olympic flag prepares to be handed over during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: China's Troubled Games Conclude

Models on the catwalk during the Richard Quinn show at the Lindley Hall, London, during London Fashion Week 2022.

Thames On Fire

A polling agent verifies the name of a person before he casts his vote at a polling station near the India-Pakistan border for the Punjab State Assembly elections in the village of Bachiwind, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Amritsar.

Showdown In The West

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth, during the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Hathras.

The Poll Bandwagon Rolls East