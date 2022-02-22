Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
La Liga 2021-22: Celta Vigo Held To 1-1 Draw At Home By Last-Placed Levante

Celta Vigo's Franco Cervi broke the deadlock in the 67th minute before Roger Martí equalized for Levante in the 82nd.

Orbelin Pineda made his debut for Celta Vigo in La Liga game against Levante on Tuesday. Twitter/@RCCelta

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 12:28 pm

Celta Vigo was held by last-placed Levante to 1-1 at home in the Spanish league, missing a chance to move close to the Champions League qualification places. (More Football News)

Franco Cervi put the hosts ahead in the 67th minute but Levante equalized through Roger Martí in the 82nd.

Levante, which was coming off a stunning win at defending champion Atlético Madrid, stayed nine points from safety. It has only two wins from 25 league matches.

Celta moved to ninth place, six points from seventh-placed Real Sociedad. It has lost only one of its last nine league games.

The team coached by Eduardo Coudet had won three straight at home, with its last loss at Balaídos Stadium coming against Valencia in early December. 

Celta had kept a clean sheet in three of its last four matches.

