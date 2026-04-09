NBA 2026: Oklahoma City Thunder Beat LA Clippers 128–110 For Seventh Straight Win
The Oklahoma City Thunder clinched the NBA’s best regular-season record with a 128–110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, powered by Chet Holmgren’s 30 points and 14 rebounds and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 20 points and 11 assists. Jalen Williams added 18 as Oklahoma City (64–16) secured home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, extending their dominant run. The Clippers, led by Kawhi Leonard (20 points) and Brook Lopez (16), struggled after an early deficit and now face a tight battle to hold their playoff spot.
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