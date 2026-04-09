NBA 2026: Oklahoma City Thunder Beat LA Clippers 128–110 For Seventh Straight Win

Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, center, battles for a loose ball with Los Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin, left, and guard Tyty Washington Jr., second from left, as guard Cam Christie, second from right, and guard Jordan Miller watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

1/9 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, tries to get past Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill





2/9 Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein, right, right, reaches in on Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill





3/9 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, second from left, passes as Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez, left, guard Kris Dunn, center, forward John Collins, second from right, and forward Kawhi Leonard defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill





4/9 Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill





5/9 Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, right, shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill





6/9 Los Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin, left, drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill





7/9 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, appears to say something to Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard after he scored while Leonard was defending during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill





8/9 Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, center, dunks as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams, left, and guard Luguentz Dort defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill





9/9 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in Inglewood, Calif. () | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill





