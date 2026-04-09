NBA 2026: Oklahoma City Thunder Beat LA Clippers 128–110 For Seventh Straight Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder clinched the NBA’s best regular-season record with a 128–110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, powered by Chet Holmgren’s 30 points and 14 rebounds and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 20 points and 11 assists. Jalen Williams added 18 as Oklahoma City (64–16) secured home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, extending their dominant run. The Clippers, led by Kawhi Leonard (20 points) and Brook Lopez (16), struggled after an early deficit and now face a tight battle to hold their playoff spot.

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NBA: Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, center, battles for a loose ball with Los Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin, left, and guard Tyty Washington Jr., second from left, as guard Cam Christie, second from right, and guard Jordan Miller watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Clippers
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, tries to get past Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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NBA Basketball Game: Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein, right, right, reaches in on Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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NBA Basketball Game: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Clippers
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, second from left, passes as Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez, left, guard Kris Dunn, center, forward John Collins, second from right, and forward Kawhi Leonard defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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NBA Basketball: Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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NBA Basketball: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, right, shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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NBA 2025-26: Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Los Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin, left, drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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NBA 2025-26: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Clippers
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, appears to say something to Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard after he scored while Leonard was defending during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Basketball: Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, center, dunks as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams, left, and guard Luguentz Dort defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Basketball: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Clippers
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in Inglewood, Calif. () | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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