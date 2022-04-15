Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Joe Root Quits As England Test Cricket Captain After Five Years

Joe Root's captaincy has come under scrutiny with England having only won just one of their last 17 Test matches, their worst run since the 1980s.

Joe Root Quits As England Test Cricket Captain After Five Years
Joe Root leaves his post holding the record for the number of wins as England Test captain, at 27. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 5:19 pm

Joe Root stepped down as England’s test cricket captain on Friday, ending his five-year spell in a role that became increasingly challenging because of the team’s long run of series defeats — including 4-0 in the Ashes over the winter. (More Cricket News)

“I have loved leading my country,” Root said, “but recently it’s hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game.”

Root leaves his post holding the record for the number of wins as England test captain — at 27 — while his status as one of the world’s leading batters is secure after scoring eight centuries since the turn of 2021.

Related stories

England Cricket Crisis: Joe Root Not Ready To Give Up Captaincy, But Future Uncertain For Team

WI Vs ENG, 1st Test: Carlos Brathwaite Accuses Joe Root Of Being ‘Disrespectful’

Ashes 2021-22: Trouble For Joe Root As England Launch 'Drinking' Investigation - VIDEO

However, his captaincy has come under scrutiny with England having only won just one of its last 17 test matches — the country’s worst run since the 1980s.

Losing heavily in Australia, England’s biggest rival, was followed last month with a 1-0 series defeat to the West Indies. That made it four series defeats in a row — and it could be five unless England can beat India in July in the remaining test left over from their unfinished series from last year.

“It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career,” said the 31-year-old Root, who took over as captain from Alastair Cook in 2017, “but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me; I know the timing is right.”

Root said he wanted to carry on playing for England, for whom he is the country’s second highest run-scorer in tests behind Cook.

It leaves England’s men’s team not only without a captain, but also a coach and director of cricket after the departures of Chris Silverwood and Ashley Giles, respectively, in the wake of the Ashes.

Ben Stokes will be among the favorites to take over as captain, although the allrounder has just returned to the team after a spell out for mental-health reasons.

Tags

Sports Cricket Joe Root Resigns Joe Root Steps Down As England Captain England National Cricket Team Ashes Australia Vs England West Indies Vs England Joe Root Ben Stokes
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read