Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Italy Stabbing: Arsenal's On-Loan Player Pablo Mari Stabbed Amongst Others

The motive for the attacks is still unknown, but Italian police say the man showed signs of being psychologically unstable.

Pablo Mari is in on loan at Italian side Monza FC from Arsenal.
Pablo Mari is in on loan at Italian side Monza FC from Arsenal. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 9:05 am

A man grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf on Thursday and stabbed five people, killing one and wounding four others, including Spanish soccer player Pablo Mari, Italian authorities said. (More Football News)

Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack at a shopping center in Assago, a suburb of Milan, carabinieri said.

A supermarket employee died en route to the hospital, according to the news agency ANSA, which said three other victims were in serious condition. Another person was treated for shock but not hospitalized, police said.

The motive for the attacks was unknown, but police said the man showed signs of being psychologically unstable. There were no elements to suggest terrorism.

Mari, who is on loan to the Serie A club Monza from Arsenal, was among the wounded. Arsenal said in a statement that Mari was at the hospital but was not seriously hurt. 

 

Monza club CEO Adrian Galliano wished the soccer player a speedy recovery in a message posted on Twitter.

“Dear Pablo, we are all close to your and to your family, we love you, continue to fight as you know how, you are a warrior and will heal quickly,″ Galliano said.

Witnesses told ANSA they saw people fleeing the supermarket in shock, and as the gravity of the situation became clear, shop workers pulled down the store’s shutters.

Related stories

UEFA Europa League 2022-23: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores On Return, Arsenal Lose At PSV Eindhoven

Former Arsenal Manager Unai Emery Leaves Villarreal To Take Charge Of Aston Villa

Premier League 2022-23: Arsenal's Eight-Match Winning Run Ends With 1-1 Draw Against Southampton

The Carrefour supermarket chain said that police and ambulance crews responded immediately to calls alerting them about the attack. The chain expressed its sympathies to employees and clients affected by the attack and said it was offering them psychological support.

Tags

Sports Monza Football Italy Italy Football Arsenal (Football) Mikel Arteta Stabbed Injury
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read