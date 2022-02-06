Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Stellar Second-Half Show Helps Bengaluru FC Rally Past Jamshedpur FC

Sunil Chhetri scored the equaliser while Cleiton Silva scored twice in Bengaluru FC’s thrashing of Jamshedpur FC 3-1 in ISL 2021-22.

ISL 2021-22: Stellar Second-Half Show Helps Bengaluru FC Rally Past Jamshedpur FC
Bengaluru FC players celebrate one of their goals against Jamshedpur FC in ISL 2021-22. ISL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 12:44 am

Bengaluru FC made it three wins on the spin to move to the third spot, riding a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Athletic Stadium on Saturday. (More Football News)

Daniel Chima Chukwu had given Jamshedpur the lead inside the first minute but Bengaluru made a roaring comeback in the second half with Cleiton Silva (62nd, 90th) scoring twice on either side of Sunil Chhetri's equaliser in the 55th minute.

Chhetri scored his 49th goal, equalling Hyderabad FC's Bart Ogbeche who became the all-time highest scorer of the ISL the other day with 49 strikes as Bengaluru stretched their unbeaten run to eight games.

Related stories

Live Streaming, Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

ISL 2021-22: Second-Half Goals Help 10-Man Kerala Blasters Beat NorthEast United 2-1

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City Share Spoils In Closely-Fought 1-1 Draw

Bengaluru now have 23 points from 15 games, same as Kerala Blasters who are second due to better goal difference. Jamshedpur dropped to fourth with the loss with 22 points from 13 matches. Jamshedpur were in the ascendancy in the very first minute of the game with Chima getting on the scoresheet for the second consecutive game since joining the Men of Steel.

Alexandre Lima carried the ball through the heart of the pitch and passed it to Boris Singh. It was then fed to Chima who got in between Alan Costa and Roshan Naorem to first trap the ball and then fire it into the roof of the net.

Pegged back so early on, Bengaluru tried hard to equalise but Jamshedpur, missing the services of skipper Peter Hartley due to suspension, sat back and defended well as a unit.

The Blues' best chance of the half fell to Sunil Chhetri who could not turn in a brilliant Roshan corner despite having to head into an empty net after keeper TP Rehenesh committed early. The skipper dragged his header wide and had his hand on his head as his team went into the break trailing by that solitary goal.

The Marco Pezzaiuoli-coached team came out all guns blazing in the second period and Chhetri atoned for his miss just before half-time to fire home from inside the box after a long throw from Parag Shrivas saw the ball come off Bruno Ramires' legs and into the path of the veteran marksman.

In the next seven minutes, Bengaluru doubled their lead. The hard-working Naorem swung in a superb corner for Silva to nod in past an outstretched Jitendra Singh and into the back of the net. Bengaluru were all over Jamshedpur after taking the lead, with Silva and Chhetri combining to almost set Udanta Singh in the clear only for Ricky Lallawmawma to intercept.

Silva doubled his tally in injury time, making the most of Narender Gahlot's botched clearance from a throw-in to beat a defender and fire into the far post from a tight angle. Jamshedpur had their chances but Chukwu and Stewart were denied from the goal line as it was Bengaluru's day in office.

Tags

Sports Indian Super League ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC Sunil Chhetri Cleiton Silva Football Bengaluru FC Jamshedpur FC
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

FA Cup 2021-22: West Ham United, Chelsea Come From Behind To Oust Lowly Opponents

FA Cup 2021-22: West Ham United, Chelsea Come From Behind To Oust Lowly Opponents

IND Vs ENG, ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup 2022 Final: Raj Angad Bawa Joins Kapil Dev In Elite List

IND Vs ENG, ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 Final: Kaushal Tambe Juggles To Dismiss Jason Rew – Watch Video

IND Vs WI: India Enjoy Slight Edge Over West Indies Ahead Of First ODI – Statistical Highlights

IND Vs WI: India Still In Search Of MS Dhoni’s Replacement For Finisher’s Role, Says Rohit Sharma

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics