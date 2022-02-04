Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Second-Half Goals Help 10-Man Kerala Blasters Beat NorthEast United 2-1

Jorge Pereyra Diaz broke the deadlock in 62nd minute and Alvaro Vazquez doubled the lead in 82nd minute for Kerala Blasters.

ISL 2021-22: Second-Half Goals Help 10-Man Kerala Blasters Beat NorthEast United 2-1
Kerala Blasters’ Alvaro Vazquez doubles the lead against NorthEast United in ISL match on Friday. ISL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 10:58 pm

Ten-man Kerala Blasters FC moved to second spot in the points table with a spirited performance to down wooden spooners NorthEast United FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League in Vasco on Friday. (More Football News)

Second-half goals from Jorge Pereyra Díaz (62nd) and a stunner from Alvaro Vazquez (82nd) saw Kerala get back to winning ways as NorthEast United's misery deepened further.

Mohamed Irshad scored a goal deep into injury time but that didn't matter in the end as Khalid Jamil's side remained on 10 points from 16 games. Kerala now have 23 points from 13 outings.

The first chance of the game fell to NorthEast United as Suhair Vadakkepeedika had a golden opportunity to take the early lead, but the striker failed to connect after doing all the hard work to evade his marker from a Joe Zoherliana cross.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City Share Spoils In Closely-Fought 1-1 Draw

Marcelinho was at it with some teasing crosses for Suhair and also delivered a crisp corner for Pragyan Gogoi to smash the ball over the bar. Hernan Santana and Marcelinho linked up well too but lacked finishing with the former blasting over an effort after Santana burst through the right to square the ball for him.

Kerala got their first real chance three minutes from the break with Adrian Luna putting in a perfect ball for Jeakson Singh, who headed over.

In the second half, Kerala started on the front foot as Vazquez spotted the keeper out of his line and tried his luck from 40 yards out but missed the target. Vazquez was in the clear soon after, but he shot straight at the keeper as Kerala attacked with venom and got their reward soon.

Diaz was left unmarked and the Argentine made no mistake when Harmanjot Khabra headed the ball in his path, nodding in past Subhashish Roy Choudhary. 

Kerala suffered a setback when Ayush Adhikari was sent off after seeing a second yellow card in the 70th minute.

NorthEast United replaced Marco Sahanek with Deshorn Brown who made a comeback into the team, but Kerala went 2-0 up to add to the Highlanders' plight. 

Vazquez scored a sensational goal, getting the ball close to the half-line and spotting Roy Choudhury off his line, to send a curling effort that nestled into the net.

Irshad pulled one back in stoppage time from a Santana ball, shooting with power from just outside the box but his brilliant effort went in vain as NorthEast United succumbed to their second straight defeat.

Tags

Sports Football ISL 2021-22 Kerala Blasters FC Kerala Blasters FC Vs NorthEast United FC NorthEast United FC Jorge Pereyra Diaz Alvaro Vazquez
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Andy Flower Takes Leave From PSL Franchise To Attend IPL Player Auction 2022

Andy Flower Takes Leave From PSL Franchise To Attend IPL Player Auction 2022

Ashes Debacle Impact: England Cricket Bosses Sack Graham Thorpe As Assistant Coach

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Lockdown, Boycotts Mark Opening Ceremony

Live Streaming Of Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Exile Tibetans shout slogans as they march towards Chinese embassy during a protest against Beijing Winter Olympic Games in New Delhi.

Tibetans Protest Against Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Idols of Goddess Saraswati kept in Kumartuli.

Idols Of Goddess Saraswati In Kumartuli Ahead Of Basant Panchami

Actress Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in a still from the 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' trailer.

In Pics: Here's A Look At Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Trailer