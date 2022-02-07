Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Beat East Bengal 2-1, Keep Play-off Hopes Alive

The win helps Odisha FC move to sixth place in the ISL table with 21 points after 15 matches. East Bengal are 10th in the 11-team table with 10 points.

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Beat East Bengal 2-1, Keep Play-off Hopes Alive
Odisha FC players celebrate Javier Hernandez's goal against East Bengal. Photo: Indian Super League

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 10:44 pm

Odisha FC heaped more misery on East Bengal with a 2-1 win in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco in Goa on Monday. (More Football News)

The win helps Odisha FC move to sixth place in the ISL table with 21 points after 15 matches (six wins, three draws and six defeats). And they still harbour a top-four finish to qualify for the play-offs.

Related stories

Live Streaming, Hyderabad FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Match 85

ISL 2021-22: Vikram Singh Strikes Late Against Chennaiyin FC As Mumbai City FC End Winless Run

All India Football Federation AGM: Dissent, Shame Leave Praful Patel On Sticky Wicket

For East Bengal, it's their 8th defeat of the season and they are 10th in the 11-team table with 10 points (one win and seven draws) from 16 matches.

Jonathas (23’) gave the Kalinga Warriors an early lead that lasted until Antonio Perosevic (64’) scored the equaliser in the second half.

Javier Hernandez (75’) helped Odisha regain the lead for OFC with a precise finish which proved to be the winner in the end.

In the early stages of the match, Odisha FC piled a lot of pressure and was finally rewarded with an early goal from Jonathas, with Javier Hernandez providing the assist. Hernandez made room on the right flank and served the ball on a platter for the striker, who tapped in from close range.

Looking for the equaliser, Hira Mondal took an attempt just before halftime but his left-footed strike went wayward. 
The first half ended with the Kalinga Warriors keeping their one-goal advantage. The restart saw more sluggish gameplay as neither side was able to find inspiration in the final third.

The best chance to score the equaliser fell to Antonio Perosevic two minutes before the hour mark. A long ball from deep saw the forward find room behind the defensive line but his volley had too much elevation.

However, the Croatian made no mistake from a similar opportunity a few minutes later and scored the equaliser with a low finish into the bottom right corner.

Nevertheless, Odisha FC regained the lead ten minutes later through Hernandez. The midfielder received a lay-off from Jonathas who turned from scorer to provider. The right-footed shot from the Spaniard took a slight deflection before swerving into the back of the net.

Hernandez looked to have scored another a few minutes later but Mondal managed to make a goal-line clearance to deny him the goal.

The Red & Gold Brigade had four minutes of added time to find the leveller for the second time which eventually did not arrive, allowing OFC to bag the three points.

Odisha FC face the reigning champions Mumbai City FC in their next at the PJN Stadium on Sunday whereas East Bengal play an in-form Kerala Blasters FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday.

Tags

Sports Football Indian Super League East Bengal Vs Odisha FC Indian Football Jonathas Javier Hernandez Antonio Perosevic East Bengal Odisha FC
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

IND Vs PAK: BCCI Pours Water On Pakistan Cricket Board's Grand Plans

IND Vs PAK: BCCI Pours Water On Pakistan Cricket Board's Grand Plans

Live Streaming, Hyderabad FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan - When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Match 85

FIH Pro League Hockey, Live Streaming: India Face France In Opener - Full Schedule, How To Watch

BCCI Likely To Develop '19-plus' Team To Stop India Talents From Going Off Radar

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Cancer Survivor Wins Gold As American Stars Flop On Slopes

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greets Indian players after Indian won the first one day international cricket match in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Help India Outplay West Indies By 6 Wickets