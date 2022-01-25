Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Face Resurgent Bengaluru FC At GMC Athletic Stadium

Chennaiyin FC have 18 poins in their kitty from 12 matches, while Bangaluru FC have 14 points to their credit after playing 12 matches in ISL 2021-22.

Hungarian midfielder Vlagyimir Koman is Chennaiyin FC's leading scorer this campaign with 3 goals. - ISL

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 8:07 pm

Chennaiyin FC will have their task cut out when they face a resurgent Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League match in Bambolim on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Chennaiyin are fourth in the ISL standings with 18 points in their bag from 12 games. A win on the Republic Day would see them leapfrog Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC to the top of the table.

But for that to happen Bozidar Bandovic's wards will have to topple Bengaluru FC who defied off-field odds to come away with a draw in their last game.

The Blues hadn't trained for a week or so in the buildup to the match against FC Goa but a Sunil Chhetri goal -- his first this season -- ensured they come out with a point after their opponents had taken the lead.

Bengaluru are currently eighth in the table and a victory would mean they go within touching distance of the top-four teams. 

Head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli would be a happy man after Chhetri ended his goal drought. The legendary Indian captain was dropped to the bench after his indifferent start to the season but came back with the bang in the last game.

Pezzaiuoli though would be concerned with the team's list of injury issues. 

"We have a few problems in terms of personnel. Ashique (Kuruniyan) had an injury after a sprint, Cleiton (Silva) is a question mark, and we are not sure if (Yrondu) Musavu-King can play again this season because we have to assess his injury," he said on the eve of the game.

For Chennaiyin, Vlagyimir Koman's return from injury was crowned with a goal in the last game and the Hungarian midfielder is now their leading scorer this campaign with three goals. Bandovic would also like to work on his team's incisiveness in the final third.

However, Bandovic revealed that talented winger Lallianzuala Chhangte may not be a part of his side. 

"I'm not playing Chhangte for tactical reasons. The player's contract is coming to an end and it's up to the player to make a decision," Bandovic said.

The last time the two southern rivals met, Bengaluru had run out 4-2 winners in a high-scoring tie. 

