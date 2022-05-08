IPL2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Kane Williamson Urges Bowlers To Be ‘Creative’ After RCB Loss

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has urged his bowlers to be more ‘creative’ in order to arrest the slide after his side slumped to their fourth loss on the trot in the ongoing IPL 2022. SRH were completely outplayed by Royal Challengers Bangalore by 67 runs on Saturday, thanks to a Wanindu Hasaranga fifer.

Highlights | Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

SRH started their IPL 2022 campaign with two losses before going on to win five consecutive matches and were looking to hold on to their spot in the top four in the round-robin stage. However, the table turned quickly and ‘Orange Army’ lost four matches on the trot thereon with the bowlers being the culprit.

“It’s been quite a challenge for us, we need to come up with ways to reverse that pressure and turnaround,” Williamson said during the post-match presentation. In the last four games, SRH bowlers have conceded two 200-plus and two 190-plus totals and that is what bothers the 2016 champions.

“These have been par totals, the batting has been quality, but as a unit, there are areas to touch on. I think earlier in the competition when there was assistance with the new ball, we were certainly very threatening, so we need to go back to the drawing board as we have a little gap between the next game.

“We will have to get a bit more creative and come up with ways to change the momentum,” added the Kiwi. SRH slumped to sixth position after Sunday’s loss to RCB and need to win their remaining three games to fight for the playoffs spot.

Against RCB, SRH started on a brilliant note, getting the wicket of famed Virat Kohli in the very first ball of the game. But what followed after that was pure mayhem.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar forged a 100-run stand for the second wicket before Dinesh Karthik finished off in style with an eight-ball unbeaten 30, that included three sixes and four from the last over itself.

Out of six bowlers used by Williamson, four went above eight runs an over and the New Zealander believes they need stop overthinking. “Today we were outplayed, RCB are a really strong side, in fact all teams are strong.

“For us it’s about looking to stay calm. We do need to improve, but don’t need to overthink. The margins are always fine, but we need to show signs of improvement. It’s important for us to reassess and we need to be clear how we target our next matches and take it positively,” added Williamson.

Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga became the second bowler in the ongoing IPL 2022 to cross the 20-wicket mark as his 5/18 rattled the SRH batters. His wickets tally stands at 21, one shy of Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals.