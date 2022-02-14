Monday, Feb 14, 2022
IPL Auction 2022: Why Mumbai Indians Bought Injured Jofra Archer For Rs 8 Crore? Akash Ambani Explains   

England pacer Jofra Archer has been out of action for close to one year now due to injury. He has last played in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals.

Jofra Archer in action for Rajasthan Royals during the 2020 edition of IPL. IPL

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 2:10 am

Mumbai Indians spending Rs 8 crore on an injured Jofra Archer surprised many but owner Akash Ambani on Sunday reckoned that the England pacer would form a formidable partnership with Jasprit Bumrah once he regains fitness.

Archer was bought by five-time champions MI on the second day of the IPL 2022 mega auction here. “We took all those into considerations. After yesterday, what the fast bowlers went at, one option became very dear to us that Jofra was the only marquee fast bowler left in the list.

“So, we had discussed his name previously also and of course he (Archer) is not available this year but when he is fit and available, I believe that with (Jasprit Bumrah) he will make a formidable partnership,” Ambani said during a virtual press conference.

Based purely on a leap of faith, MI paid a whopping Rs 8 crore for Archer despite his unavailability in the 2022 edition of the cash-rich league. Ambani also spoke highly of Tim David, whom his franchise picked at a staggering Rs 8.25 crore, terming him as one of the best finishers in the world.

“Tim is a player we have been tracking for last two or three years, you know, he was playing the associate nations and last year he got a good half a year experience with RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore), which was crucial for him to know what all goes on in the IPL and what level one does need to perform,” said Ambani.

“We always believed in his skills, he is one of the best finishers in the world and as soon as we knew Hardik (Pandya) was not in our team sheet, we knew that slot had to go to a foreigner, because there is no one in India than Hardik,” said Akash.

The owner hoped that the players they bought don't feel the pressure of the price tag.  

