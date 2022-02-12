IPL Auction 2022: David Warner After Delhi Capitals Bought Him - 'Back To Where It Started'

After being sacked and left out unceremoniously by Sunrisers Hyderabad midway into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in UAE, Australian David Warner is looking to start afresh in the upcoming edition at Delhi Capitals.

The Australian swashbuckling opener was brought by Delhi Capitals, Warner’s first IPL team (then Delhi Daredevils), for Rs 6.25 crores in a fierce bidding war with Chennai Super Kings. Warner also became the first buy of the mega auction for the Capitals.

Expressing his excitement at joining Delhi Capitals, Warner said, “I am coming back to where it all started. I am really excited. Can't wait to see you all very soon over in India. Looking forward to it.”

Warner’s relationship with SRH turned sour after the star batter was sacked as captain midway through the 2021 season and eventually dropped from the playing XI. However, the left-hander hit back with a Man of the Series performance in the T20 World Cup that followed as Australia lifted their maiden title.

The seasoned campaigner led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016 and remains the only captain to do so. Having scored as many as 5449 runs in 150 matches at an average of 41.59, the southpaw is the fifth-highest run-getter in IPL history.

I can’t wait to get back to where it all started ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/yd5MCk7IDB — David Warner (@davidwarner31) February 12, 2022

He has four tons and 50 half-centuries to his name. The franchise spent Rs 6.50 crores to get the services of another Australian, Mitchell March. “I am absolutely stoked to be a part of Delhi Capitals team. What an amazing franchise so to be a part of.

“Looking forward to get over to India in a few months time and represent our fan base. See you guys there, soon,” said Marsh. Marsh was Warner’s teammate during Australia’s T20 World Cup 2021 title-winning campaign.

He scored 185 runs in six games at an average of 61.67 and was named as the man of the match in the World Cup final for scoring 77 runs in 50 balls. The big-hitting all-rounder also had a solid Big Bash League season earlier this year having played a vital role in Perth Scorchers' title win.