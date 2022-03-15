Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
IPL 2022: Shane Watson Reunites With Ricky Ponting At Delhi Capitals As An Assistant Coach   

Shane Watson has played for Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and won the title twice – 2008 and 2018.

IPL 2022: Shane Watson Reunites With Ricky Ponting At Delhi Capitals As An Assistant Coach   
Shane Watson (L) and Ricky Ponting were a part of the Australian team that won the 2007 World Cup. Twitter (@ShaneRWatson33)

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 3:31 pm

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson will work as the assistant coach at Delhi Capitals for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, the franchise confirmed on Tuesday. A former player himself in the IPL, it will be Watson’s first assignment as a coach in the league. (More Cricket News)

The 40-year-old joins his former national team teammates Ricky Ponting (head coach) and James Hopes (bowling coach), Pravin Amre and Ajit Agarkar (assistant coaches) at the Delhi Capitals support staff.

“The IPL, the best T20 tournament in the world. I’ve got incredible memories as a player, first of all with Rajasthan Royals winning it in 2008, led by the incredible man Shane Warne, RCB and then CSK,” Watson was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the Delhi Capitals.

“I’ve got incredible memories as a player, and now coaching opportunities. It’s come to be able to work under the great Ricky Ponting. He was an amazing leader as a captain, and now to be able to coach under him.

“He is one of the best coaches in the world now. So, for me to be able to learn the ropes under Ricky, I am really excited,” he added. The Queenslander made his IPL debut with Rajasthan Royals and won the title in its inaugural year in 2008.   

Watson then played Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. He was also part of the CSK squad that won the title in 2018. In the IPL, Watson has scored 3875 runs and took 92 wickets and was often hailed as one of the IPL’s best all-rounders owing to his consistency. 

“With Delhi Capitals, they got great squad, now is the time to win their first title. I am super pumped to get over there, work with the boys, help them out as much as I can and hopefully, we can win the first title. Can’t wait to get over there,” he added.

Watson has been a part of two of Australia’s World Cup-winning campaigns in the 50 over format – in 2007 and 2015. He was also named the Player of the Tournament at the 2012 T20 World Cup for scoring 249 runs and taking 11 wickets. Australia exited the tournament in semis.   

Watson represented his country in 190 ODIs and 58 T20 internationals and has over 7000 runs and more than 200 wickets to his name in the limited-overs cricket. In Tests, Watson has played 59 games for Australia scoring 3731 runs and taking 75 wickets.  

Watson retired from the game in 2020. Post-retirement, Watson has been working as a cricket analyst and commentator. He was also a part of the commentary team for the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai.

