Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore To Miss Services Of Josh Hazlewood For Another Week

According to sources, unlike several Australian players, pacer Josh Hazlewood took a short break for personal reasons and would be joining RCB in the next couple of days.

Josh Hazlewood was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7.75 crore in the IPL 2022 auctions. BCCI-IPL

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 4:04 pm

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood hasn't yet joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore team bubble for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and is unlikely to be available for at least another week.

The Australian, who was part of the squad during the Pakistan series, will be joining RCB in the next couple of days and will undergo a mandatory three-day quarantine before being available for selection.

“Hazlewood would be joining the team in next couple of days. Unlike others, he didn't directly link up with his franchise post-Pakistan series. He has taken a short break due to personal reasons,” an IPL source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The Australian players are supposed to be available after April 6 and had Hazlewood completed his quarantine by now, he could have played the game against Mumbai Indians on April 9.

However, since he would take another few days to arrive, the likely match for which he could be available post completion of quarantine is the one against Chennai Super Kings on April 12.

