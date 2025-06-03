Indian singer Shankar Mahadevan performs before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Artists performs before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Singers Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan, Shivam Mahadevan and others perform during the closing ceremony before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 final cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of IPL 2025, before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, in Ahmedabad.
Singers Shankar Mahadevan, left, Prakriti Giri, right, and others during the closing ceremony before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 final cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.