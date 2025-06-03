Sports

IPL Closing Ceremony: Shankar Mahadevan Keeps National Fervour High Before RCB Vs PBKS Final

"Sabse aage honge Hindustani" and “Dushman ke chhakke chhudaa de, hum India wale” were among the songs performed as national fervour was the central theme of the closing ceremony ahead of the Indian Premier League final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (June 3, 2025). “Honouring the Indian armed forces”, “Salute to the armed forces” and “Thank you armed forces" were the messages displayed across the digital boards used for advertising and sharing match-related information near the boundary as well as on the first tier of the world’s largest stadium. Indian playback singer Shankar Mahadevan, along with his sons Siddharth and Shivam enthralled the near-capacity crowd.