Indian Golfers At Paris Olympics 2024: Full Golf Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Golf events at the Paris Olympics are about to begin and India has some hopes from their golfers as well. Golf will have one men's and one women's medal event and India has representation in both of them. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)
Four golfers, two men and two women, will represent India at the Paris Olympics 2024.
India narrowly missed out on a medal in the Tokyo Olympics when Aditi Ashok, after being in the top three for the large part, eventually finished fourth. Aditi will once again be competing this time in her third Olympics.
Diksha Dagar will be the other women in fray.
The experienced duo of Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma will be the India's representatives in the men's competition.
With the golf events of the 2024 Paris Olympics about to begin, here is everything you need to know - players, schedule, timings IST, streaming details - about the Indian golf contingent.
INDIAN GOLF TEAM FOR PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS
Women's event: Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok
Men's event: Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma
FULL GOLF SCHEDULE AT 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS
The men's competition will be held from August 1 to 4, while the women’s events will take place from August 7 to 10. Both these events will be hosted at Le Golf National near Paris.
Action will begin 2:30 PM IST onwards every day with August 4 to decide medals for the men's event and August 10 determining medals for the women's competition.
GOLF PARIS OLYMPICS LIVE STREAMING IN INDIA
The golf competitions from the Paris Olympics will be aired live on TV on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.
JioCinema app and website will live stream the events.