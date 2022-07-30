Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Yogeshwar Singh Makes Final Cut; Saif Tamboli, Satyajit Mondal Ousted

Yogeshwar Singh was the lone Indian male gymnast to qualify for the all-around final at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

India's Yogeshwar Singh in action at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
India's Yogeshwar Singh in action at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Twitter (@SportsIndia3)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 10:26 am

Yogeshwar Singh was the lone Indian male gymnast to qualify for the all-around final after his teammates Saif Tamboli and Satyajit Mondal narrowly missed out in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Day 1 Highlights | Day 1 Report | Sports News

The 25-year-old Haryana gymnast, who has participated in three World Championships, overcame some stiff competition to finish at the 16th place with an overall score of 73.600. In vault and floor events, Singh had a fall each as the score of his pummell scissor hand stand was not counted which would have improved his position.

“But it's past now. We now have to focus on the final (August 2),” Indian coach Ashok Mishra told PTI on Friday. He held his nerves and had a score of 73.660 points en route to the 18-member final which will take place on August 2.

Related stories

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Srihari Nataraj Books Final Berth In Men's 100m Backstroke

PV Sindhu Focusses On Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal; Paris Olympics 2024 Remains ‘Ultimate Goal’

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu And Co. Thrash Pakistan To Start Mixed Team Title Defence - In Pics

Navy man Saif Tamboli and Satyajit Mondal, an upcoming gymnast from Bengal, narrowly missed out to make the final round, finishing ninth each in the parallel bar and vault.

“It's great to work with my team-mates, it's really useful for me and we help each other to do better. We were always focused on getting to a final so hopefully we can,” Yogeshwar said. “It has been amazing, the fans have been amazing. We have been training so hard and even though I was the only one competing in the all-around my two team-mates did so well.”

Yogeshwar further said their focus is just to improve the scores individually. “I just hope to perform better every time. We have been working on our individual scores and the execution of techniques that has been our focus,” he said.

Tags

Sports India At Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2022 Gymnastics Yogeshwar Singh Saif Tamboli Satyajit Mondal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read