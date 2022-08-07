Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bhavina Patel Wins Para Table Tennis Gold; Sonalben Patel Gets Bronze

With two para table tennis medals on Saturday, India’s medal count at para sports increased to three at Commonwealth Games 2022. Earlier, Sudhir won a para powerlifting gold.

Bhavina Patel poses with her Para Table Tennis gold medat at Commonwealth Games 2022.
Bhavina Patel poses with her Para Table Tennis gold medat at Commonwealth Games 2022. PTI

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 9:43 am

Star Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel won a gold medal in the women's singles class 3-5 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday.

Day 9 Highlights | Medal Tally | Sports News

The 35-year-old from Gujarat, who had won a silver at Tokyo Paralympics, prevailed 12-10 11-2 11-9 over Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi to cap off a superb show at the quadrennial event.

Bhavina reached the world No. 2 ranking by winning the silver medal in the individual category at the 2011 PTT Thailand Open. Besides, she also won a silver medal in the women's singles class 4 at the Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing in 2013.

In 2017, Bhavina bagged a bronze in the Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing. Sonalben Manubhai Patel also gave India a medal, claiming a bronze in women's singles class 3-5. The 34-year-old Indian beat England's Sue Bailey 11-5 11-2 11-3 in the bronze medal play-off.

However, Raj Aravindan Alagar lost to Nigeria's Isau Ogunkunle 0-3 in the men's singles classes 3-5 bronze medal play-off. Para powerlifter Sudhir had also won a gold medal after scripting a Commonwealth Games record in the men's heavyweight.

In para table tennis, classes 1-5 are for wheelchair athletes.

