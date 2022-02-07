Monday, Feb 07, 2022
IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: India Get KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal Boost - See BCCI Tweet

India lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 after a four-wicket win in the opener. The second match in Ahmedabad is scheduled for Wednesday.

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: India Get KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal Boost - See BCCI Tweet
Navdeep Saini, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul sweat out in the nets ahead of 2nd IND vs WI ODI. Composite: BCCI Photos

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 8:44 pm

India vice-captain KL Rahul, opener Mayank Agarwal, who has completed his quarantine after being added to the squad, sweated it out on Monday ahead of the second ODI against the West Indies. (More Cricket News)

It was an optional training day for the team India members as it was just a day after a full-fledged game. Agarwal was added to the squad after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in the Indian squad.     

The 29-year-old pacer Navdeep Saini was also part of the practice session.

"Look who are here! The trio joined the squad and sweated it out in the practice session today," the BCCI tweeted along with the pictures of the cricketers.

On Sunday, the Rohit Sharma-led team had defeated West Indies by six wickets in the lung-opener of the three-match ODI series.

There is a possibility that Agarwal would open the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday. 

In the opening game, Rohit had opened with Ishan Kishan, who exactly isn't a regular opener, but the Jharkhand dasher did a decent job, scoring 28 in an 84-run stand with his skipper.

