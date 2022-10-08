IND Vs SA: Washington Sundar Replaces Injured Deepak Chahar For Final Two ODIs Against South Africa

All-rounder Washington Sundar has been called in as a replacement for injured Deepak Chahar for the final two T20Is against South Africa, the BCCI announced on Saturday in a media statement. Chahar sustained an injury before the start of first ODI in Lucknow during a training session. (More Cricket News)

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Washington Sundar as replacement for Deepak Chahar for the remainder of the ODI series against South Africa,” the BCCI statement read.

“Mr. Chahar had a stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India’s Playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow,” the statement added.

Chahar will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be monitored by the medical team there. India will play the second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday and will play the final game in New Delhi on October 11.

Earlier in Lucknow, chasing a stiff 250-run target in 40 overs in a rain-truncated game, the hosts lost by nine runs despite Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 86. Besides Samson, Shreyas Iyer (50) and Shardul Thakur (33) also played good hands but couldn't take India over the finishing line.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar.