India Vs England, 2nd Test Day 2, Live: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett Give Cautious Start; ENG - 16/0 (3 Overs), IND - 396

India batted first on the opening day of the second Test in Visakhapatnam after winning the toss and mounted 336 runs thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 179 runs. Other batters also contributed well but no one succeeded in making a half-century. Ravichandran Ashwin (5 0ff 10 balls) was batting with him at the end of the opening day's play. India will be eyeing a big total in the first innings with Jaiswal approaching his double century. England must be looking to get four more wickets and restrict India as early as possible. Follow the live scores and cricket updates of the second day of the IND Vs ENG 2nd Test match here (Sports World Live Blog | Streaming)