India batted first on the opening day of the second Test in Visakhapatnam after winning the toss and mounted 336 runs thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 179 runs. Other batters also contributed well but no one succeeded in making a half-century. Ravichandran Ashwin (5 0ff 10 balls) was batting with him at the end of the opening day's play. India will be eyeing a big total in the first innings with Jaiswal approaching his double century. England must be looking to get four more wickets and restrict India as early as possible. Follow the live scores and cricket updates of the second day of the IND Vs ENG 2nd Test match here (Sports World Live Blog | Streaming)
India Vs England, 2nd Test Day 2, Live: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett Give Cautious Start; ENG - 16/0 (3 Overs), IND - 396
India made 396 runs thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's double century (209 off 290 balls) in the first innings of the second Test on Saturday in Visakhapatnam. Follow the live scores and cricket updates of the second day of the IND Vs ENG 2nd Test match here
England Start Batting!
Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett opened the batting for England with Jasprit Bumrah bowling the first over for India. Crawley played all six deliveries easily with no run from the first over. Maiden over start from India.
ENG - 0/0 (1)
Innings Break!
India have made 396 runs in the first innings of the second Test match in Visakhapatnam. After resuming batting on Day 2, Yashasvi Jaiswal completed his maiden double ton in Test cricket and led the Indian batting. After his dismissal, the Indian team lost wickets like a pack of cards. England will start batting in a while.
Brief Score: IND - 396/10 (112)
Yashasvi Jaiswal - 209 (290), Shubman Gill - 34 (46) | James Anderson : (25-4-47-3)
India - 396 All Out In 112 Overs
England all out India within one and a half hours of the second Day's play. India added 60 runs and lost four wickets. Mukesh Kumar was the last batter who got out. Kuldeep Yadav remained unbeaten with eight runs off 42 balls. Shoaib Bashir got the last man and restricted India to 396 runs in 112 overs.
IND - 396/10 (112)
Bumrah Falls!
First Bumrah hit Rehan Ahmed for a boundary then he struck his wicket. Ahmed's faster pace on that trajectory was causing Bumrah trouble. This was only a question of time. Another quick leg spinner pitched fuller around the fourth stump and turned away. Bumrah attempted to protect, but the ball spun and snagged an edge near second slip. Root made a fantastic crisp catch as the ball came at him rapidly.
IND - 395/9 (111)
Jaiswal Departs!
Jaiswal loses his patience, and also his wicket. Full and wide, he dances down and tosses his bat at it, only to slice it high in the air. Bairstow makes a comfortable catch coming in from the extra cover boundary. So Anderson takes another wicket as India loses its double century. What a knock it has been. He receives a round of applause on his way back to the pavilion. England's players applaud him as well.
IND - 383/8 (107)
Fewest Innings To Maiden 200 For India
3 - Karun Nair
4 - Vinod Kambli
8 - Sunil Gavaskar/ Mayank Agarwal
9 - Cheteshwar Pujara
10 - Yashasvi Jaiswal
Jaiswal Reaches 200!
Yashasvi Jaiswal completed his double century in style. He smashed a six and a four against Bashir to bring up his first double-ton in Test cricket.
IND - 381/7 (103)
Anderson Gets Ashwin!
James Anderson brought the first breakthrough of the day with the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin. New ball and swing did the work for Ashwin as he was caught behind. The umpire gave it out but Ashwin reviewed that straightaway. DRS showed a clear spike and now Kuldeep Yadav is at the crease.
IND - 364/7 (101)
Jaiswal Slams Bashir For A Six!
Yashasvi Jaiswal is nearing the first double century of his career but the pressure is not on him. He is slamming bowlers for boundaries on his will. Shoaib Bashir bowled a flighted delivery and Jaiswal came dancing down the pitch to smack it over the long-on boundary for a six and he moved into the 190s.
IND - 360/6 (100)
Where To Watch, Session Timings
Live Streaming of the ongoing second Test match between India and England are available on the JioCinema app and website. Sports18 network will also broadcast the match live on TV.
Session Timings:
1st session: From 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM
2nd Session: From 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM
3rd Session: From 2:45 PM to 4:45 PM
Action Starts!
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin are in the middle and Day 2 action has started with the first over coming from Lanky off-spinner Shoaib Bashir. Ashwin hit a four in his over. Anderson delivered the second over of the day and bowled with tight line and length.
IND - 343/6 (95)