Sports World Live: IND Vs PAK In Davis Cup; Everton Face Spurs In EPL

Elsewhere, action from the AFC Asian Cup 2023 and the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 continues, with other top European leagues joining in. Follow all the action from the sports world live today (February 3, 2024), here

Outlook Sports Desk

February 3, 2024

File Photo : India's Yuki Bhambri is a part of the team to take on Pakistan in the Davis Cup.
While India battles England on home soil in cricket, miles away, the Indian tennis contingent will take on rivals Pakistan in a historic Davis Cup 2024 tie. India are in Pakistan to contest the bout for the first time in six decades, with both teams looking to seal a place in the next round.

Back home, the India national cricket team will look to pick up where they had left off in Visakhapatnam, with young-gun Yashasvi Jaiswal racing toward his double-hundred. India stood at 366 for six at the end of the first day.

Finally, footballing action from across the globe will feature key matches in the Premier League, the AFC Asian Cup, the Africa Cup of Nations, and more. Follow all the action from the sports world live, here. (Cricket News | Football News)

SL Vs AFG, One-Of Test, Day 2

Afghanistan struck early in the morning. Naveed Zadran had Nishan Madushka (37 off 53) caught by Noor Ali for the second wicket, then Nijat Masood claimed the wicket of Kusal Mendis (10 off 22). Sri Lanka were 118/2 in 23 overs with Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews unbeaten on 62 off 54 and 2 off 10, still trailing by 80 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Completes 200 Runs!

Yashasvi Jaiswal completed his double century in style on Day 2 of the first Test match in Visakhapatnam against England. He smashed a six and a four against Shoaib Bashir to bring up his first double-ton in Test cricket.

AFCON 2023: Nigeria, DR Congo Move Into Semis

Ademola Lookman's first-half goal was enough to propel Nigeria over Angola and into the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Four minutes before halftime in Abidjan, the former England Under-21 winger smashed home a cut-back from Moses Simon.

In another clash, DR Congo came from behind to defeat Guinea 3-1, securing a semi-final position in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Mohamed Bayo put Guinea ahead with a penalty in the 20th minute after being fouled by Chancel Mbemba, who equalised seven minutes later from a tight angle at the other end.

DR Congo received a penalty of their own in the second half after Julian Jeanvier clipped Silas' legs, which Brentford forward Yoane Wissa converted to give the Leopards the lead with 25 minutes remaining.

Six Nations 2024: Ireland Thrash France 38-17

Ireland opened their Six Nations championship defence with a historic away victory over 14-man France in Marseille.

After 30 minutes, Ireland held a big lead because to tries from Jamison Gibson-Park and Tadhg Beirne, as well as France's Paul Willemse's red card.

Damian Penaud's attempt gave France new energy right before halftime.

Despite captain Peter O'Mahony's yellow card, Ireland defeated their opponents to secure a statement victory.

AFC Asian Cup 2023: South Korea Beat Australia 2-1 in QFs

Son Heung-min hit a magnificent extra-time free kick to take South Korea into the Asian Cup semi-finals, despite being seconds away from defeat to Australia. Craig Goodwin's volley from Nathaniel Atkinson's cross appeared to have sealed Australia's victory.

But Son was fouled by Lewis Miller, and Hwang Hee-chan's 96th-minute penalty took the game into overtime. Tottenham's Son made the difference in the extra 30 minutes, curling a free kick past Mat Ryan in Qatar.

CAF To Tackle ''Unprofessional'' Behaviour By Journalists At Africa Cup

The Confederation of African Football is taking steps to tackle what it calls the “escalating unbecoming and unprofessional” conduct of journalists at the Africa Cup of Nations, according to reports from AP. It comes after several incidents, including reporters fighting among each other and celebrating in the stands.

CAF said Friday it met with the local organizing committee and police to find workable solutions, and that it had raised its concerns with several organizations representing journalists at the tournament.

PKL 2023-24: Bengal Warriors Beat Dabang Delhi

Skipper Maninder Singh grabbed 11 points and his protege Nitin Kumar earned 13 to help Bengal Warriors beat Dabang Delhi 45-38 in a Pro Kabaddi League match in New Delhi on Friday, according to PTI reports. A strong start for the home team saw them take the lead in the first half, but they were pegged back by an all-round Bengal Warriors performance despite Ashu Malik's own Super 10.

