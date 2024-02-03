While India battles England on home soil in cricket, miles away, the Indian tennis contingent will take on rivals Pakistan in a historic Davis Cup 2024 tie. India are in Pakistan to contest the bout for the first time in six decades, with both teams looking to seal a place in the next round.

Back home, the India national cricket team will look to pick up where they had left off in Visakhapatnam, with young-gun Yashasvi Jaiswal racing toward his double-hundred. India stood at 366 for six at the end of the first day.

Finally, footballing action from across the globe will feature key matches in the Premier League, the AFC Asian Cup, the Africa Cup of Nations, and more. Follow all the action from the sports world live, here. (Cricket News | Football News)