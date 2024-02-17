This was Jaiswal's third Test hundred, and it came in just his 13th innings. His Test record thus far bears an uncanny resemblance to a certain Virender Sehwag, who too had three Test tons after 13 innings. Their strike rates at this juncture are quite similar too - Yashasvi's SR is 65.87 and that of Sehwag was 66.63.

However, the youngster has a much healthier average right now - 62.25 as against the former destructive opener's 53.31. It remains to be seen whether the southpaw can emulate the 'Sultan of Multan' in terms of overall exploits in the red-ball format.