Heavy favourites Besiktas take on visiting St Patrick's Athletic in their UEFA Conference League 2025-26 qualifying third round second leg match at the Tupras Stadium in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Thursday (August 14, 2025). Here's all you need to know about the Besiktas vs St Patrick's football match.
In a lopsided first-leg match, Englishman Tammy Abraham triggered Irish Saints' collapse at Dublin's Tallaght Stadium. The former Chelsea and AC Milan striker, who's now on a loan spell from the Italian giants, scored a hat-trick following an early opener from Portuguese Joao Mario.
Simon Power pulled one back early in the second half to salvage some pride for the hosts after conceding four before the break. Stephen Kenny's men now need a miracle in Istanbul to overturn the 1-4 deficit. On the contrary, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Black Eagles will look to complete the job in front of their home supporters.
The winners of Besiktas vs St Patrick's 'Main Path' third round tie will take on Switzerland's Lausanne-Sport in the play-off for a place in the tournament proper.
Besiktas Vs St Patrick's Athletic, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 2nd Leg – Live Streaming Details
When is the Besiktas vs St Patrick's Athletic, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg being played?
The Besiktas vs St Patrick's Athletic, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will be played on Thursday, 14 August 2025, at 11:30 PM IST.
Where is the Besiktas vs St Patrick's Athletic, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg being played?
The Besiktas vs St Patrick's Athletic, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will be played at the Tupras Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.
Where to watch the Besiktas vs St Patrick's Athletic, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg live online in India?
The Besiktas vs St Patrick's Athletic, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India. In Norway, fans can watch it online on VG+.
Where to watch the Besiktas vs St Patrick's Athletic, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg live broadcast in India?
The Besiktas vs St Patrick's Athletic, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will not be televised on any TV channels in India. In Turkey, the match will be broadcast live on HT Spor.