Tammy Abraham has secured a move to Milan, signing a season-long loan deal from Roma for the Serie A season. (More Football News)
Abraham suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear at the end of the 2022-23 campaign that restricted him to just 12 appearances in all competitions last year.
The 26-year-old netted 27 times in 53 outings in his debut season with Roma, helping the side led by Jose Mourinho to Europa Conference League glory.
But the injury has seen him fail to regain his starting spot under Daniele de Rossi, with Roma signing La Liga's leading marksman from last season, Artem Dovbyk.
Abraham's arrival at the San Siro marks another attacking option, having already welcomed Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid earlier in the window.