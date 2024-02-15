IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan Receives Senior Cap From Anil Kumble, Father Naushad Gets Emotional In Rajkot - Watch

Sarfaraz Khan made his long-awaited Test debut for the India team in the third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah stadium in Rajkot starting from February 15, Thursday. (Scorecard | IND Vs ENG Blog | Cricket News)

The 26-year-old received his maiden cap from former Indian captain Anil Kumble ahead of the 3rd Test between India and England in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15.