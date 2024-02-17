IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ben Duckett Gives A Simple Catch To Shubman Gill As Kuldeep Yadav Provides Breakthrough - Watch

Just as England were going nice and easy on day 2 evening session, the following day turned out to be something 'out of the box'. Despite no Ravichandran Ashwin, Indian bowlers did not lose hope as they scalped the wickets of Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and centurion Ben Duckett. (Scorecard | Match Blog | Cricket News)
The southpaw, who made 153, holed out to Shubman Gill at cover region as Kuldeep Yadav finally got his revenge on day 3 of the third Test match in Rajkot on Saturday. Duckett was dismissed for a well-made 153 off 151 balls, that included two sixes and 23 fours.
Kuldeep bowled a short and wide delivery that could have gone anywhere but instead Duckett failed to get a better reach and instead got the toe end of his bat. The opening batter sent the shot straight into Gill's hands at cover.
Watch the dismissal below:
England were struggling at 290/5 at lunch on Saturday. Resuming at 207/2 and 238 runs behind, England batters were also guilty of throwing away their wickets, while the perseverance of Kuldeep and Jasprit Bumrah (1/54) kept the visitors on their toes with almost every delivery they bowled on a benign wicket.
The absence of Ravichandran Ashwin, who had to pull out of the Test late on Friday night due to a medical emergency in the family, came as a major blow to the India camp.
But Kuldeep and Bumrah calmed the nerves with their incisive bowling. Seasoned England campaigner Joe Root (18) played a horrendous reverse ramp shot straight to Yashasvi Jaiswal at second slip off Bumrah.
England still trail by 155 runs on day three of the third Test match at Rajkot.
(With PTI inputs)