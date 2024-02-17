IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ben Duckett Gives A Simple Catch To Shubman Gill As Kuldeep Yadav Provides Breakthrough - Watch

The absence of Ravichandran Ashwin, who had to pull out of the Test late on Friday night due to a medical emergency in the family, came as a major blow to the India camp.

But Kuldeep and Bumrah calmed the nerves with their incisive bowling. Seasoned England campaigner Joe Root (18) played a horrendous reverse ramp shot straight to Yashasvi Jaiswal at second slip off Bumrah.