IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live: Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes Dismissed As India Smell Blood In Rajkot

Hello And Good Morning!
India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin won't feature in the third Test match due to family reasons as India will field with 10 men. Already battered and bruised by Ben Duckett's onslaught, Indian bowlers will need something out of the ordinary to claw their way back on day 3 of the third Test. As for the visitors, the southpaw is batting at the crease and with pitch not offering anything, a 200 score could be on the cards.
India Scalp Quick Wickets Post Lunch
After a bright mid-session, England have lost Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes post-lunch to give India the upper-hand in the third Test.
Advertisement
Action Resumes Post Lunch
And the action has resumed post lunch, and has brought a wicket to India. Ben Stokes has been dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 41. Huge wicket given the context of the game.
Advertisement
At Lunch, England Are 290/5
England are 290 for the loss of five wickets at lunch after losing three wickets today. The visitors trail by 155 runs.
Advertisement
Ben Stokes-Ben Foakes Looking Steady
Both Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes have looked steady after early morning strikes from India. The duo have added 29-runs for the sixth partnership going into lunch.
Advertisement
Ben Duckett Out For 153
Short, wide and well outside off, Duckett reaches for it and cuts it in the air, cover is fairly back and it's straight to the fielder who reverse-cups with ease. Shubman Gill with the easiest of catches as India are on a roll here in Rajkot.
R Ashwin Can Bowl In This Match At Anytime!
Dinesh Karthik, Ashwin's Tamil Nadu teammate, on air says that the offie can come back anytime during this match and bowl straightaway. The umpires have given Ashwin that favor.
England Trail India Under 200 Runs
Duckett has brought up his 150 as India have brought down the India target under 200 and trail by 198 runs.
Wickets Tumbling In Rajkot
After Bumrah's wicket of Root, it was the turn of Kuldeep Yadav to dismiss Jonny Bairstow. The batter was adjudged LBW and was send back for 0 with England still looking to get out of the blocks after a great evening session on day 2.
Joe Root Dismissed By Jasprit Bumrah, Again!
For the ninth time in Test match cricket, Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Joe Root. The former English skipper was trying a reverse-sweep to the pacer but ended up handing the ball into the safe hands of Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Indian Players Wearing Black Armbands
Indian cricket team are wearing black armbands in honour of former India captain Dattajirao Gaekwad who passed away just before the start of this game.
Action Resumes
Jasprit Bumrah begins the proceedings for India as day 3 action starts off in Rajkot between India and England.
Pitch Report From Day 3
Nick Knight And Deep Das Gupta On-Air: More of the same here today. Still got a bit of colour, still a green tinge that suggests there's some moisture. The cracks haven't gotten bigger though. Just a little bit of disintegration on the edges of some of the cracks and that's what the spinners will be looking at, still very little for the bowlers though. Reverse swing might be the only thing that encourages the bowlers but that doesn't have much to do with the surface.
Stat Alert
Most runs scored in a session in India
133 V Sehwag vs SL Mumbai BS 2009
114 B Duckett vs Ind Rajkot 2024 *
109 MS Dhoni vs Aus Chennai 2013
108 Karun Nair vs Eng Chennai 2016
108 V Sehwag vs SA Chennai 2008
Duckett is the first visiting batter to score 100+ runs in a session in India
Nathan Lyon Congratulates Ravichandran Ashwin
Aussie off-spinner Nathan Lyon has sent his best wishes to R Ashwin on completing 500 Test wickets.