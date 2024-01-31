Pakistan's Former Prime Minister and cricket captain Imran Khan has been sentenced to another 14 years in jail along with his wife Bushra Bibi in the graft case on Wednesday. The decision came just the day after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for leaking state secrets by a special court at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on Tuesday. (More Sports News)
Khan (71) is already serving a three-year jail term in a corruption case. He has said before that numerous cases against him are politically motivated. The latest convictions come just a week before the nation's elections on February 8. Imran Khan has been barred from these elections and his political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are facing many restrictions from campaigning.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to show dissent of the sentence. "Once again a shameful trial was conducted in Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s case", wrote PTI on X.
Khan's wife Bushra Bibi (49) surrendered after the verdict on Wednesday. The couple married in 2018, months before Imran Khan became the Prime Minister.
The couple had denied the charges of selling state gifts that they received for personal profits. Along with the 14 years in jail, they were also ordered to pay a fine of over 1.5 billion rupees (£4.2m or $5.3m).
On Tuesday, Imran along with PTI's Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi, were found guilty by a judge in a special court for leaking an official document which had state secrets that led to the damage to diplomatic relations.
The former Pakistan Prime Minister urged his supporters to seek justice through peaceful voting in a statement posted on his X account. "Tell them that we are not sheep that can be driven with a stick," he said.
A dignified all-rounder in his playing days, Imran Khan is considered to be the most successful cricket captain of Pakistan to date. He led the Pakistan cricket team to clinch the title in the 1992 World Cup. In his remarkable international career, he has played 263 matches and took 534 wickets. He also scored 7516 international runs.