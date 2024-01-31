Sports

ILCA-7 World Championship 2024: Vishnu Sarvanan Earns India's First Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing

Vishnu concluded the competition with an overall score of 174. Following the standard rule, his lowest score of 49 in a race was subtracted, resulting in a net score of 125

PTI
PTI

January 31, 2024

X/ @narendramodi : Indian sailing player Vishnu Sarvanan bags Paris Olympics quota
Asian Games bronze medallist Vishnu Sarvanan became the first Indian sailor to qualify for successive Olympics as he made the cut for the Paris Games at the World Championships in Adelaide on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

A Subedar from the Mumbai-based Army Yachting Node, the 24-year-old secured qualification for the upcoming Paris Games by finishing 26th out of 152 participants in the ILCA-7 World Championship in Adelaide, Australia. He thus becomes the first Indian sailor to make the cut for Paris 2024.

Vishnu secured the top rank among Asian countries, surpassing gold medallists from Singapore in the Asian Games and medallists from Hong Kong and Thailand in the Continental Qualifiers.

Vishnu is the 2019 Under-21 World Championships bronze medallist.

